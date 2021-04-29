99 Ranch Market announces new location at Westfield Oakridge shopping center in San Jose

LOCAL residents in San Jose will soon have a new location to shop for their favorite groceries. 99 Ranch Market, the leading Asian grocery chain, is planning to open its second branch in San Jose later this summer.

The new store will be located at 925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, anchoring the Westfield Oakridge shopping center, and will be offering a range of Asian delicacies while boasting a brand-new interior design to enhance the in-store experience for shoppers.

In addition to offering customers the quality and fresh foods at this new store location, 99 Ranch Market at Westfield Oakridge is also designed as a food destination with several quick-service food counters offering a great place for delicious meals.

Guests can expect to enjoy a barbequed food section with a delicious selection of grilled meat and cuisines, including the best-selling Hongkong-style barbecue. The noodle section offers a wide choice of soup-based noodle and congees, and the Dim Sum section is perfect for those craving traditional hand-made dumplings, buns, and steamed or baked favorites, like rice noodle rolls, steamed pork ribs and baked pork puffs.

99 Ranch Market’s most rapid growth has been in store pickups for same-day online orders. With a prime position at Westfield Oakridge, the grocery anchor is considering launching curbside pick-up service to offer speed, reliability, convenience, and value to customers.

To stay up to date on all of 99 Ranch Market’s current promotions, events, and new store’s information, please follow us on: www.facebook.com/99RanchMarket, https://twitter.com/99RanchMarket, www.instagram.com/99ranchmarket, or download 99 Ranch Market’s mobile app at https://o2o-app.market.99ranch.com/H5Download.

99 Ranch Market, also known as Tawa Supermarket, was established in 1984 by Roger Chen. As a Taiwanese immigrant, he noticed a cultural gap in the typical American supermarket where he saw a need for an Asian supermarket in surrounding communities. He filled that gap and thus, the very first 99 Ranch Market was born.

The company’s slogan, “For 100, we try harder” demonstrates its commitment to always provide the best products and services to the communities it serves. “Ranch Market” represents freshness and symbolizes its promise to deliver the freshest products. With the support of loyal customers, hardworking employees, and supportive vendors, 99 Ranch Market has grown to become one of the largest Asian supermarket chains with 55 stores across 10 states. Its success in the supermarket industry has made it more than just a typical grocery chain store as 99 Ranch Market has become closely associated with Asian American communities. 99 Ranch Market strives to give back and enrich lives with various community involvement programs. It is proud to become the “Gateway to Asia” and provide opportunities for mainstream American families and global customers to experience the authentic flavors of Asian cuisines.

Located in San Jose at the intersection of Highways 85 and 87 where 136 million vehicles converge each year, Westfield Oakridge is anchored by Target, Macy’s, Nordstrom Rack and Century Theatres (among the 20 most productive cinema locations in the nation). The property’s approximate 200 retailers also include such favorite brands as Apple, Michael Kors, Shoe Palace, Sephora, H&M, LUSH, M.A.C. Cosmetics and Swarovski. Leading dining offerings include BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, Sanraku Sushi and a top-performing dining terrace. The latest addition to the center is Living Spaces – first store in Santa Clara County and first store inside a shopping mall in the U.S.

Forthcoming Asian grocery store 99 Ranch is set to be the first store of the chain inside a shopping center and the first concept store in California.

(Advertising Supplement)