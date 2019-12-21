Doña Juana’s own Paella Mixta recipe 

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

• 2 1⁄2 cups – Bomba or Valencian Rice

• 5 cups – salted chicken or fish broth or a little more as needed

• 8 tablespoons – extra virgin Spanish olive oil

• 5 oz - Premium Chorizo de Bilbao cut into 1⁄2 inch pieces

• 3/4 lbs. – chicken thighs or drumettes

• 4 oz – fresh pork loin cubed

• 4 oz – cut and cleaned calamari tubes and tentacles

• 1 to 2 headless, skin-on black tiger shrimps per person

• 1 to 2 half-shell green New Zealand mussels per person 1 to 2 clams per person

• 1 gram – Spanish saffron threads

• 5 chopped scallions

• 4 cloves of garlic

• 1 tsp – Spanish mild pimenton or paprika

• A tiny pinch (scant) of “colorante” or Spanish Paella Coloring 2 skinless, seedless, drained tomatoes grated

• 4 oz – cut green beans

• 2 oz – green peas

• 4 oz – cooked garrofon (lima or butter bean) or other broad beans

• 7 oz – fire-roasted piquillo peppers in strips for garnish

• Lemon wedges for garnish

Directions

1. Heat the olive oil with a pinch of salt in the paella pan until it starts to smoke slightly. Sauté the shrimps quickly until they turn slightly pink while making sure not to overcook them. Remove the shrimp and set aside in a covered container. Sauté the pork loin, the chicken and the Premium Chorizo de Bilbao for 3 to 5 minutes until almost cooked. Remove the meats and sausages from the pan and set aside or set them around the periphery of the pan.

2. Sauté the scallions, garlic and the tomatoes in the paella pan and then add the pimenton, the colorante and the saffron. Add the chicken or fish broth to the pan and raise the heat to bring to a boil. Once boiling, slowly stir in the Bomba rice and add back the meats, the green beans, green peas and the garrofon beans. Add the mussels and clams to the boiling broth and remove them with tongs after about 3-5 minutes of cooking so as to not overcook them. Add the calamari once the mussels and clams have been removed.

3. The rice should cook for a total of 17 to 19 minutes on medium heat until the broth is absorbed/evaporated and it is al dente or firm to the bite.

4. With around 5 minutes of cooking time remaining, start adorning the paella with the shrimps, mussels, clams, the piquillo pepper strips and lemon wedges.

¡Buen Provecho!