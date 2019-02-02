Easy, healthy recipes for your Super Bowl party

Golden Beet Poke (6-12 Servings)

10 small golden/yellow beets or 5 large ones

1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1-1/2 Tbsp light soy sauce, tamari, or coconut aminos (start with 1/2 Tbsp then add more to your liking)

1 Tbsp roasted sesame seeds

1/4 of a medium red onion, thinly sliced

4 long strands of green onion including the white part, thinly sliced

Optional ingredients:

Cooked, peeled shrimp or thin-sliced octopus (tako)

Prepared ocean salad

Persian or Japanese cucumber, thinly sliced

Red chili flakes

Sea salt to taste as needed

Method:

1. Scrub the beets clean. Cut the stalks, leaving only about a couple inches and leaving the root to keep the beet color intact.

2. Place the beets in a pot and cover with water. Boil for about 45min – an hour until the beets are tender enough for a fork to go through it.

3. Cut off the top and bottom of the beet, and peel its skin off. Dice into small pieces.

4. In a medium bowl, place the rest of the poke ingredients in it and mix. If it tastes fine, add the beet pieces in and gently toss them all together. Mix in any optional ingredients, as desired.

5. Feel free to adjust seasonings and make changes to your liking. Just have fun with it. Enjoy!

______________________________________________________

Adobong Edamame

Ingredients

2lbs fully cooked edamame in pods (opt for organic, non-GMO)

2 tbsp Mild-flavored cooking oil like grapeseed or olive oil (for sautéeing)

1 tbsp Black peppercorns

1 small bay leaf

8 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or minced

1 tbsp – Light soy sauce, tamari, or liquid/coconut aminos (opt for organic, non-GMO)

1 tsp – Raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar

Sea salt (or salt of preference) to taste

Directions

1. Heat a wok or large pot over medium heat, and add the oil.

2. Once the oil is heated, add the peppercorns and bay leaf.

3. When you start smelling the peppercorns and bay leaf after a couple of minutes, remove them from the wok.

4. Add the garlic the oil and sauté until softened.

5. Add the soy sauce and vinegar and then the edamame.

6. Mix everything well until the edamame absorbs all the flavors. Add the salt, if needed.

______________________________________________________

Tips for mindful eating at a Super Bowl party

• Have a light snack before going to the party. Don’t go to the party hungry.

• Portion control – It helps to eat from a small plate.

• Socialize away from the food.

• Eat healthier options first to avoid indulging on food that’s going to significantly set goals back.

• Take time eating and chewing food. Enjoy and savor every bite.

Recipes contributed by Michelle I. (IG @knoshcrush.healthylifestyler), a military wife and working mom in LA who thinks her kitchen is her sanctuary. Living a healthy and balanced lifestyle is important to her, so most of the food she makes reflects that. A health enthusiast, she hopes to inspire and help others achieve their lifestyle goals.