Eat like Saweetie at McDonald’s with her new ‘famous orders’ collab

RAPPER Saweetie has had top hit singles, landed on magazine covers, and racked up several accolades under her belt. But the latest career milestone for the Icy Girl? A McDonald’s collaboration.

The Saweetie Meal landed at the fast food giant’s locations across the United States on August 9, allowing customers to copy her favorite menu items. She joins other “famous orders” inspired by other performers, such as K-pop sensation BTS, singer J Balvin and rapper Travis Scott.

“When the opportunity was presented to me, I thought my team was lying,” the platinum hip-hop artist told the Asian Journal. “I thought they were being funny, but when I found it was true, I was completely speechless. This is an honor.”

The meal comes with Saweetie’s go-to orders: a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Sprite. For dipping, add the Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce, the staple Sweet ’N Sour sauce re-named in her honor. All this is wrapped up in “icy new packaging inspired by her own style,” according to McDonald’s.

“My days end super late so I can always count on McDonald’s to be open,” Saweetie admitted. “I love fries and for some reason, their Sprite tastes really good. I don’t know why.”

Saweetie — who is known for sharing her unique food combinations — invites customers to try her “remixes,” including topping the Big Mac with fries or putting the Chicken McNuggets in between the hamburger buns. She also recommends ditching the buns and putting fries in between the two Big Mac patties for a new kind of sandwich.

Through September 5, fans can enter the ‘Saweetstakes’ for a chance to win a limited-edition McDonald’s-inspired handbag by one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood, and an all-expenses-paid five-day trip to Las Vegas to see her perform at the Day N Vegas festival. Plus the winner’s best friend gets a handbag too. Individuals can enter by downloading the McDonald’s app and ordering the Saweetie Meal.