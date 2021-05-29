Emmy Award-winning host and activist Jeannie Mai joins Owl’s Brew as chief brand officer

Jeannie Mai, an Asian American Emmy Award-winning host and anti-trafficking activist, has a new role up her sleeve.

Mai was recently announced as the chief brand officer of Owl’s Brew, the leader in tea-based spiked and sparkling beverages, and will be assisting with new product innovations and overall brand strategy.

The hard tea seltzer features five flavors from matcha to darjeeling tea and hibiscus flowers — perfect refreshers especially for the upcoming summer season.

Mai first came across the tea brand at her local Whole Foods on a mission to find a boozy beverage that wasn’t chock-full of artificial sweeteners and flavorings. She was instantly hooked and became a fan of Boozy Tea’s refreshing flavor, and the benefits from its organic, antioxidant-rich ingredients.

“I found my love for tea at an early age. Growing up, I learned how to brew my own concoctions of herbs and leaves when I was under the weather. I’m an avid tea drinker, but I had never experienced anything like Owl’s Brew before. It’s delicious—and doesn’t taste artificial, unlike most canned adult drinks,” said Mai. “I started researching the brand and was so excited to see that it was female-founded. I immediately reached out to the co-founders to get involved. I am so thrilled about joining the company and partnering with Jennie and Maria.”

Co-founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield, committed to making beverages the right way (or some might say the old-fashioned way), with real ingredients and slow processes, Owl’s Brew insists on using real ingredients not “Natural Flavors” so that all the benefits associated with tea and botanicals are preserved and enjoyed. They believe that everyone deserves to celebrate freely, with the knowledge that what you’re putting in your body, was intended to be there.

All Boozy Tea styles are made with real ingredients, are gluten free and vegan, and spiked to 4.8% ABV. They can be found across the country in major retailers like Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine, GoPuff, and more.