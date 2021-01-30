Fil-Am chef Jordan Andino makes adobo, turon with pop star Selena Gomez

FILIPINO American chef Jordan Andino shows viewers how to make two beloved Filipino dishes in the latest episode of “Selena + Chef,” the cooking show of actress and singer Selena Gomez on HBO Max.

“Selena + Chef” is a show where Gomez attempts to cook different recipes alongside various guest celebrity chefs.

In the episode, Andino virtually taught Gomez how to prepare one of the most beloved Filipino dishes, “adobo,” (chicken braised in vinegar, soy sauce and garlic) and popular snack “turon” (fried banana rolls).

In an Instagram post, Andino expressed his excitement for the newest “Selena + Chef” episode, which aired on Thursday, January 28.

“So stoked to announce that my episode of Selena + Chef with the one and only @SelenaGomez is out today! We spent a bunch of time chatting, digitally meeting each other’s friends and family, helping out those in need, and of course making some classic Filipino dishes,” he wrote.

“I guess you all have to watch and see what the true judge of my food says when my Lola comes in and critiques both mine and Selena’s final dishes,” he added.

The Fil-Am chef was born in Toronto, Canada. He began his foray into the culinary world at the age of 9 learning under his father and later honed his training & experience working at acclaimed restaurants including The French Laundry, Spago, and Jean Georges.

According to his website, Andino’s cooking is an inspired combination of his grandmother and father — a blend of classic Filipino cuisine and French technique.

Andino owns a Filipino taqueria called Flip Sigi in New York’s West Village.

“I want people to understand that Filipino food isn’t scary and that it actually is, probably on [the] top three cuisines in the world. But no one knows about it so I’m just here to give people a taste…What I envision is refining Filipino food to the point of Michelin star cuisine,” Andino told the Asian Journal in a 2016 interview.