Filipina-owned brands, restaurants in LA team up for Fil-Am History Month with ‘turon’ inspired ice cream

In honor of Filipino American History Month (FAHM), which was first recognized by the U.S. Congress in 2009, two leading Filipina-founded brands and three Filipina-led Los Angeles restaurants are coming together to make the month-long celebration a bit sweeter!

Los Angeles-based and Filipina-owned brands Spread The Love® and Coolhaus have teamed up on a special edition ice cream flavor called “Turon-osaurus Almond Butter.”

The well-known nut butter and ice cream brands pay homage to a popular Filipino dessert street food, called Turon or Banana Cue, traditionally made from fried saba bananas coated in caramelized brown sugar. The Coolhaus ice cream flavor mimics the traditional Filipino deep-fried banana rolls with the addition of Spread The Love’s rich and creamy almond butter.

“We’re so excited to offer a unique Ice cream flavor that we formulated with our friends at CoolHaus,” said Val Fishbain, a Filipina immigrant and President of Spread The Love®. “Filipino Americans constitute the third largest ethnic group in California, so it’s both a celebration of FAHM and an opportunity to honor the past and present contributions of Filipino food-makers, chefs and business leaders in the community.”

Beginning Friday, October 8, the limited-edition flavor will be added to the dessert menu at several LA restaurants for the month of October. Staying in theme, the participating restaurants all boast Filipina chefs and/or owners and include the historic LA hotspot Yamashiro Hollywood (Chef Vallerie Archer Castillo), and concepts Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza (Co-founder Dina Samson).

Additionally, Coolhaus will host a special public FAHM event at their Culver City Scoop Shop (8588 Washington Blvd) on Thursday, October 28th. From 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Angelenos are encouraged to stop by for a taste of the Turon-osaurus Almond Butter ice cream before it’s gone! Other festivities at the finale FAHM celebration include music by a guest DJ, a giveaway raffle, free gifts, and special guest Future Gin and other Filipino-founded beverage brands which will have the drinks flowing.

“This ice cream & nut butter collaboration is near and dear to our hearts as it pays tribute to our co-founder, Freya Estreller, and her Filipino background,but also has such a strong LA vibe in the way it connects community, culture and entrepreneurship while offering something delicious,” said Natasha Case, co-founder and CEO of Coolhaus.