Filipino-inspired dishes at LUCKYRICE’s Night Market of the Future

To close out Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, LUCKYRICE brought a multi-sensory experience to Los Angeles’ Grand Central Market on Thursday, May 30.

The bottom floor of the indoor market was transformed into an event space that housed “The Night Market of the Future,” a nighttime event presented by Rémy Martin with over a dozen tasting booths from some of the city’s top chefs, inspired by Asian night markets and street food. All of the dishes — which are “a glimpse into what we’ll be eating tomorrow” — were accompanied by a selection of wines, beers and signature cocktails.

“LUCKYRICE will transport you to a future where global boundaries blur; think New York meets Bangkok and Miami meets Manila,” the event promised.

Some of the standout bites were: Galbirrito (Galbi + Burrito) from Parks BBQ; cheeseburger dumpling with lychee ketchup from My Little Dumpling; roast pork and grilled rice ball from Mama Musubi; and the passionfruit custard ice cream with turmeric-toasted rice from McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream.

For libations, there were options like the cucumber habanero mule using Rémy XO to a concoction with pineapple and Szechuan peppers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an event highlighting Asian food without Filipino cuisine, which has gained a lot of attention for the past few years. The night market featured a pork belly sisig with a crispy wonton shell from Chef Erwin Tjahyadi at Bone Kettle in Pasadena (not pictured); an off white miso’d pork mini bahn mí with market pickles & gulin guava paté topped a mini Philippine flag from Chef Ty-Lor Boring at GCM’s Horse Thief BBQ; fried mango sticky rice topped with mango ice cream and sticky rice fish tacos from Sticky Rice’s collaboration with Filipino pop-up Baryo; and salted egg yolk kaya toast ice cream from Chef Adrienne Borlongan of Wanderlust Creamery.

LUCKYRICE, which has produced over 25 events highlighting Asian and Asian American cuisine, is bringing a similar event to San Francisco on July 25.