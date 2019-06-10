Filipino-inspired dishes at LUCKYRICE’s Night Market of the Future

Inside LUCKYRICE’s Night Market of the Future at Grand Central Market on Thursday, May 30 | Photo by Shannon Sturgis

To close out Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, LUCKYRICE brought a multi-sensory experience to Los Angeles’ Grand Central Market on Thursday, May 30.

“The Lucky Few” Rémy XO Som Pineapple Szechuan Pepper Punch | Photo by Shannon Sturgis

The bottom floor of the indoor market was transformed into an event space that housed “The Night Market of the Future,” a nighttime event presented by Rémy Martin with over a dozen tasting booths from some of the city’s top chefs, inspired by Asian night markets and street food. All of the dishes — which are “a glimpse into what we’ll be eating tomorrow” — were accompanied by a selection of wines, beers and signature cocktails.

“LUCKYRICE will transport you to a future where global boundaries blur; think New York meets Bangkok and Miami meets Manila,” the event promised.

Some of the standout bites were: Galbirrito (Galbi + Burrito) from Parks BBQ; cheeseburger dumpling with lychee ketchup from My Little Dumpling; roast pork and grilled rice ball from Mama Musubi; and the passionfruit custard ice cream with turmeric-toasted rice from McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream.

For libations, there were options like the cucumber habanero mule using Rémy XO to a concoction with pineapple and Szechuan peppers.

Filipino food at LUCKYRICE’s Night Market of the Future | AJPress photos by Christina M. Oriel 

Of course, it wouldn’t be an event highlighting Asian food without Filipino cuisine, which has gained a lot of attention for the past few years. The night market featured a pork belly sisig with a crispy wonton shell from Chef Erwin Tjahyadi at Bone Kettle in Pasadena (not pictured); an off white miso’d pork mini bahn mí with market pickles & gulin guava paté topped a mini Philippine flag from Chef Ty-Lor Boring at GCM’s Horse Thief BBQ; fried mango sticky rice topped with mango ice cream and sticky rice fish tacos from Sticky Rice’s collaboration with Filipino pop-up Baryo; and salted egg yolk kaya toast ice cream from Chef Adrienne Borlongan of Wanderlust Creamery.

LUCKYRICE, which has produced over 25 events highlighting Asian and Asian American cuisine, is bringing a similar event to San Francisco on July 25.

