Good is brewing: McCafé It Forward launches to reward good people with good coffee

Inspired by the way customers demonstrate simple acts of kindness on a daily basis at McDonald’s restaurants, McCafé announced on Tuesday, August 20 it is rewarding good people with a good cup of McCafé coffee.

McCafé It Forward is a three-day, pay-it-forward program that is designed to spread goodness across the country one golden cup of coffee at a time.

Beginning Wednesday, August 21, 500 McCafé It Forward cards will be distributed and activated throughout the U.S. Each card swipe can be exchanged for one free small cup of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee at participating McDonald’s nationwide until August 23.

The first card recipients – selected because they’re coffee lovers or individuals known for demonstrating kindness in their communities – will redeem their cup of coffee, and then kick off the ripple effect of goodness by passing the card along.

“We know McCafé customers are already sharing acts of kindness every day, and McCafé It Forward is a chance for us to amplify what they’re doing on a larger scale and prove good is truly brewing around every corner,” said McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand and Menu Innovation Strategy, Elina Veksler. “We’ve been on a decade long journey with McCafé, and we share in that feeling of optimism each and every time our customers take that first sip of coffee.”

Should customers receive a McCafé It Forward card, they should head to their nearest participating McDonald’s for a small coffee, and then give the card to a friend, someone who has done good in their life, or even a stranger to keep the goodness going one cup at a time. Everyone is invited to follow along all three days as the cards spread kindness throughout the U.S. by visiting BeABrewGooder.com.

McCafé Be A Brew-Gooder Sweepstakes To keep the good brewing, we’re also encouraging coffee lovers to recognize those who they think have done good in their world. Customers can nominate someone who they believe is a “Brew-Gooder” – also known as someone has done something good big or small – via the McCafé Be A Brew-Gooder sweepstakes*.

By nominating a Brew-Gooder, customers can enter for the chance for them and their nominee to be one of five lucky pairs to each win a grand prize: McCafé for Life.

From August 26 through September 29, nominations can be submitted via Twitter, Instagram, or an entry form via the McDonald’s App or BeABrewGooder.com. Winners will be selected in a random drawing. Visit BeABrewGooder.com for official sweepstakes rules.

The McCafé It Forward cards and the Be A Brew-Gooder sweepstakes demonstrate how the brand is staking a claim in goodness with its new look and feel – “Good is Brewing.”

