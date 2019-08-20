Grand Central Market’s Filipino stall Sari Sari Store to feature bao pop-up

One of Asia’s best female chefs is headed to Los Angeles with a two-day pop-up at Grand Central Market’s Filipino stall, Sari Sari Store.

Hong Kong-based May Chow, who was named Asia’s best female chef in 2017, will be bringing a piece of her popular outpost Little Bao to the indoor food market on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.

The pop-up menu highlights include three savory baos (Chinese steamed bun filled with ingredients from meat to vegetables): Szechuan Fried Chicken, Pork Belly and Impossible Burger. There are also shrimp tacos, fried mushrooms, Brussel sprouts (using fish sauce caramel!), and an ice cream bao using coconut or black sesame flavors made in collaboration with Sari Sari Store’s Chef Margarita Manzke. Items run from $5 to $12.

Sari Sari Store is the Filipino concept from Manzke, a four-time James Beard-nominated pastry chef, and her husband and business partner Walter Manzke. The couple also owns République in LA and several locations of Wildflour Bakery and Café in Manila.

The Sari Sari Store x Little Bao pop-up runs on Friday, August 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Sari Sari Store’s regular menu will not be available during these two days. The full menu can be found here.