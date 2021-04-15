H Mart announces SF opening on April 21, brings one-stop shopping with ‘Ktown Food Hall’

SAN FRANCISCO – H Mart will open its new 42,000-square-foot store in San Francisco, CA located at 3995 Alemany Blvd. at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April, 21.

This new store will be the first H Mart store in the San Francisco, CA area. The store will feature an in-store food hall offering various cuisines, as well as Paris Baguette, a popular Korean bakery chain.

H Mart features a variety of fresh produce groceries, meats, seafood, health and beauty products, frozen foods, and quality services, supporting and contributing to the local community. Supplied directly from its California warehouse and local farms, H Mart brings fresh goods and produce to the local neighborhood in San Francisco, CA.

H Mart’s ‘one-stop-shopping’ experience highlights unique food selection and entertainment for the entire family and local foodies. The operation hours for grocery store is from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Food Hall highlights

In addition to grocery shopping, customers will be able to grab a bite to eat from its mega food hall called “Ktown Food Hall.” The store’s food hall will feature authentic and fusion Korean food, and Chinese cuisine:

• DA PAN: Korean Casual Stir Pan Fried Kitchen.

• DA S.F.C: Korean Casual Food

• DAEHO: Korean Food, Awarded “Top Restaurants of Bay Area” in 2019, 2020 by SF Chronicle, Eater, SFGATE

• Left Wing: Korean style Fried Chicken. (From Hawaii to New York and Coast to Coast, Left Wing is well known for Crispy and Juicy)

• Paris Baguette bakery (coming soon): Bakery serving coffee/beverages, breads & pastries, sandwich and salads, cakes and desserts.

H Mart President, Brian Kwon said, “As the community waits for H Mart San Francisco, CA to open, we will prepare hard every day to serve customers and go beyond any expectations. We assure that H Mart San Francisco, CA will be a destination where customers can truly enjoy ‘good food for all.’”

He added, “We are confident that people in San Francisco, CA and the surrounding communities will be very pleased of H Mart’s opening.”

H Mart Savings Card

H Mart Smart Savings Card is a free loyalty membership program that allows customers to redeem a $10 gift card for every 1,000 points ($1 = 1 point). Smart Card members are provided with special deals and exclusive benefits. Customers can sign up for a new Smart Savings Card through the H Mart mobile app, available on Apple Store and Google Play, featuring smart shopping tools and easy access to weekly sales.

Hiring

H Mart San Francisco is hiring new employees to join the team at all departments (meat, seafood, grocery, produce, cashiers etc.). Details on career opportunities at H Mart are available by sending an email to west.hr@hmart.com or by calling 562-551-2376.

H Mart is a leading Asian American supermarket chain with more than 90 stores in the U.S.

H Mart started with the first store in Woodside, NY back in 1982. H Mart offers essential grocery goods and entertainment in more than 14 states in the U.S. It serves both traditional Asian and American groceries, with fresh produce, meat, poultry, fishery, and RTC (Ready-To-Cook) items.

H Mart is recognized as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the National Retail Federation’s HOT 100 RETAILERS (#13 H Mart). Moreover, Supermarket News has listed H Mart as one of the Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the United States & Canada.

Information about events, special promotions, and sales are available on the H Mart’s website (www.hmart.com), Facebook and Instagram page (@hmartofficial), KakaoTalk (ID:hmart_north_ca), Telegram and WeChat (ID: hmartofficial).

H Mart San Francisco is located at 3995 Alemany Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94132. (Advertising Supplement)