Island Pacific expands private label with Filipino flavored creamers

Island Pacific is expanding its private label program by offering customers its own flavored condensed creamers. The supermarket now has a unique product that provides great taste and convenience. Customers wanting to experiment with authentic Philippine flavors will enjoy these new additions as these creamers are available in popular flavors that are unmistakably Filipino in taste. The Mango flavored creamer has the Manila mango taste, Ube is ‘Ubeng-ube’, and Buko Pandan is authentically Buko Pandan taste. With these flavors married in the condensed milk, it is like having ‘delicious convenience’ in a can.

According to Maricel Aguilar, R&D Director of Island Pacific, “When we develop products bearing the Island Pacific brand, the product must at least be equal, if not better, than the leading brand in that product category. Island Pacific brand will never sacrifice quality to reduce cost. As Island Pacific is the first to launch this kind of product in the market, there were no comparison, but it spells convenience for our community and has an authentic Filipino taste. We also made sure we had it manufactured by a trusted manufacturer in the industry.”

Island Pacific flavored creamers can be used in many recipes without needing to add hard-to-find exotic flavors of Ube, Manila Mango, and Buko Pandan. Traditional and classic recipes such as: Yema, Ube Spread, Pastillas, Halo-Halo, Ube Cake, Mango Tango Cake, Candies, Ube Leche Flan and Filipino flavored frosting is now easily accessible even to the novice culinarian.

Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino food and seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.