Island Pacific opens new Vegas location near Nellis Air Force Base

Island Pacific Supermarket, with locations in California and Nevada, opened its 17th location at 317 N. Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas. It is the third Island Pacific store in the city.

This location is within five miles from Nellis Air Force Base, which employs 9,500 military and civilian personnel with a total military population of more than 40,000, including family members and retired military personnel. Island Pacific has recognized servicemembers with a 5% daily discount to all military personnel since it was founded in 2000.

The store held a grand opening ceremony on Friday, February 26, featuring founder Nino Lim, Las Vegas Councilmember Olivia Diaz, designer David Tupaz, and Filipina American restaurateur and author Nicole Ponseca.

Ponseca, the author of “I Am a Filipino: And This is How We Cook” and owner of Maharlika and Jeepney in New York, signed limited copies of her cookbook after the ceremony. She did a live cooking demo of pancit guisado on Saturday.

As customers shopped the aisles of the new market, guests of the opening also took part in a socially distanced and safe kamayan feast.

In addition to beloved Filipino ingredients and goods, Island Pacific offers private label products like flavored creamers and premium banana chips.

Island Pacific Market is located at 317 N. Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas. The market has two other locations in Las Vegas at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. and 8650 W. Tropicana Ave. For more information, please visit https://islandpacificmarket.com.

AJPress photos by Robert Macabagdal