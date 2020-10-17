Jollibee among best fast-food fried chicken in US

PHILIPPINE fast-food giant Jollibee’s best-selling Chickenjoy is one of the best fast-food fried chicken options in the United States, according to online magazine, Redbook.

In its “The Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken” article, released on October 13 to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, Redbook ranked Jollibee as the fourth best fried chicken in the country.

“Jollibee is the Filipino fried chicken chain that’s about to take over the United States,” the magazine said.

“If you’re skeptical, check out this recent New York Times story heralding the chain’s first Manhattan location earlier this year. ‘The pleasures of Chickenjoy, as it’s called, are immediate: The sheath of skin is as craggy as a thunderhead, crannies and crunch multiplying.’ Uhm, I’ll have some of that, please!” it added.

Jollibee bested other popular fast-food chain restaurants, including McDonald’s, which placed 12th; Kentucky Fried Chicken, ranked 11th; and Shake Shack, ranked sixth.

“Chickenjoy is served in bone-in pieces buckets, or you can opt for Chicken Dippers, which are the boneless tenders. Every order of chicken is accompanied by a side of their signature gravy for dipping,” Redbook said.

It added, “They also boast a selection of Filipino side dishes unrivaled by any competitor on this list. Chickenjoy with a side of the famed Jolly Spaghetti? Or, how about Fiesta Noodles (Jollibee’s take on pancit palabok, a classic Filipino shrimp and noodle dish). Still hungry? Grab a Peach Mango Pie or Halo-Halo for dessert. Yes, all of this is available, and actually good, at a fast food chain.”

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) welcomed the ranking.

“We couldn’t be happier of this recognition, as it goes to show that our Chickenjoy is truly world-class. We see customers continuing to come in droves to our stores because of their love for Chickenjoy,” said JFC North America President Rowel Vijandre.

“This is also why Jollibee North America continues to do well and is outperforming the QSR industry with positive systemwide sales growth despite the pandemic. We are grateful to our customers and will always be happy to serve them the best Chickenjoy that they deserve,” he added.

Jollibee has 45 stores in the U.S. and will open more branches in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Texas, Nevada, California, and Hawaii. It also has 10 stores in Canada with plans to open more branches in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec this year.