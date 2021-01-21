Jollibee opens in Delano, Bakersfield next

POPULAR Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee recently opened its first location in Delano, California as part of its 2021 expansion plans in North America.

The Delano location is along Woollomes Ave., complete with a drive-thru option for customers to get their Chickenjoy fix. It opened last Dec. 20.

This year, the fast-food giant is set to add 28 stories to North America, 19 in the United States and nine in Canada, working towards its goal of amassing 300 stores by 2024.

The next Kern County location is set for Bakersfield along Stockdale Highway. Though a date has yet to be announced, reports say this spring is the target.

Other beloved Jollibee favorites include Jolly Spaghetti and peach mango pie, bringing customers a taste of the Philippines.

Though the pandemic has delivered challenges across the restaurant industry, Jollibee has been able to persevere by focusing on off-premise channels apart from dine-in. At the onset of the pandemic, the brand encouraged its customers to experience the joy of Jollibee from the comfort and safety of their own homes via call ahead pick-up, take-out and drive-thru. By April, Jollibee announced the launch of its nationwide delivery service via DoorDash.

“We have remained nimble and optimistic which has led Jollibee to defy expectations amidst an extremely difficult year and experience double-digit sales growth across North America,” Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands, previously said in a statement. “Make no mistake though, we would not be weathering these hard times without the support of our customers.”

Last December, locations were also opened in San Antonio, Texas, Mira Mesa, California, and downtown Toronto. (AJPress)