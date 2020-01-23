New dim sum menu unveiled by Graton’s Boathouse Asian Eatery

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

GRATON Resort & Casino’s Boathouse Asian Eatery recently unveiled its new dim sum menu at a media preview for Asian print/news outlets. Boathouse Asian Eatery is one of Graton’s four upscale, full-service restaurants, and is the creation of Catherine Do, Hans Mogensen and Executive Chef Tu Do.

Created by Master Dim Sum Chef Pit-fun Li, the dim sum menu is available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with prices ranging from $6.50 to $8.50 for many of the popular items. Boathouse Asian Eatery started to offer the dim sum fare to Graton’s patrons starting December 1, 2019.

Among the dim sum items in the menu include Shrimp & Pork Shumai, Har Gow Shrimp Dumplings, House Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumpling), Steamed Chicken Feet, Char Sui Pork Bao, Lotus Leaf Sticky Rice Chicken, Black Bean Pork Ribs, Pan Fried Pork Potstickers, Hong Kong Daikon, Roast Duck (1/4), Char Sui BBQ Pork, Pork Congee, Dumpling Noodle Soup, Red Bean Sesame Balls, Egg Tart and Red Bean & Tapioca Pearls.

All in all, there are about 34 items in the dim sum menu which represents items that are very popular with the dim sum crowd.

In an interview with Asian media, it was revealed that Master Chef Li started learning how to make dim sum when he was 14 years old. At 17 years old, he began his culinary career as an apprentice under Master Dim Sum Chef Han Rong Li at the Guangzhou Restaurant Group, after which he joined the East Ocean Gourmet Group where he served as head chef for the dim sum department.

Via a translator (Executive Chef Alex Chen), Master Chef Li revealed that he still uses traditional methods and recipes when making dim sum, and dishes at the Boathouse Asian Eatery are made from scratch and only use the freshest ingredients. Futhermore, they do not use MSG when making their dim sum items.

“We spend a lot of time selecting the ingredients,” Executive Chef Chen, who studied French and Chinese cuisine, said. “We do this process every day. Everything you eat is made from early this morning in-house.”

The dim sum items also can please the western palate as the dishes have Cantonese/Hong Kong origins which means the food is not very strong or very heavy. There are also dipping sauces and some menu items that are on the sweet/sour side that may please different types of customers.

According to Master Chef Li and Executive Chef Chen, the most popular items so far are Chicken Feet, Har Gow and other steamed dumplings.

Chef Chen also divulged that they will add more items to the dim sum menu later on, and may add more days/times when the dim sum menu is offered after they have had enough time to evaluate the response of the restaurant’s customers and based on demand.

“Dim sum has been among our most requested cuisines, so we’re excited to bring this amazing experience to our guests,” said Do. “We’re delighted to have [Master] Chef Pit-fun Li on board as he creates dishes that emphasize the use of natural ingredients which brings out the classic dim sum profile without using MSG.”

Visit Graton Resort & Casino to sample the specially-created dim sum menu at Boathouse Asian Eatery by Master Chef Li.

Since its debut in 2013, Graton Resort & Casino has welcomed more than 10 million guests. In addition to gaming (3,000 slot and video poker machines, 130 table games, live poker), it features a customizable, 20,000-square-foot multi-use special events center; a Spa & Salon featuring high-quality treatments and services; a 1,200-square-foot health club; a 148,000-gallon swimming pool that has a bar, pool-side dining, cabanas and lounge chairs; and a host of dining options for a wide variety of eaters (630 Park Steakhouse, Tony’s of North Beach, Daily Grill, Boathouse Asian Eatery, and quick-serve restaurants in the Marketplace).

Graton Resort & Casino guests can get a good night’s sleep in one of the 200 upscale hotel rooms and suites which have modern and contemporary décor and feature 320-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets.

Entertainment is also available at Graton Resort & Casino, which hosts local and internationally-renowned artists in The Ballroom (Nelly and REO Speedwagon are among the entertainers slated in 2020, while established artists like Ken Jeong, Boyz II Men and LeAnn Rimes have performed in the past). Sky Bar hosts a live DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, while 630 Park Steakhouse and G Bar both feature live entertainment seven days a week.

Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and nestled in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence amongst the rolling hills of Northern California’s wine country. It is one of the country’s largest private employers and is located in Rohnert Park, next to the Golf Course Drive exit off the 101 Freeway. For more information, visit www.gratonresortcasino.com. (JLP/AJPress)