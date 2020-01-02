Paleo Rookie’s Filipino Ukoy

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

• 2 bags of shredded carrots

• 1 cup frozen baby shrimp, roughly chopped (excess water removed)

• 3-4 green onion stalks, thinly sliced

• Enough arrowroot powder to coat ingredients evenly

Instructions:

• Pull out frozen shrimp from the freezer and set aside for about 10 to 15 minutes or rinse under cold water 1-2 minutes. Take a paper towel or cheese cloth and squeeze the excess water from the frozen shrimp. You can do this with clean hands too! Roughly chop.l your shrimp.

• Combine shredded carrots, shrimp, chopped scallions, 2-3 tbsp. @bobsredmill arrowroot powder or until everything is lightly coated, toss together.

• Preheat large skillet with plenty of avocado oil, about 1/2 inch from the bottom of the pan. Grab a small handful and gently drop it in the oil and shallow fry (can probably fit three at a time). Suggested to fry on medium-high heat but adjust burner if they brown too quickly. Turn occasionally to crisp evenly. Drain on paper towel or cooling rack and immediately sprinkle with sea salt.

Dipping Sauce aka sukang sawsawan:

• 1/3 cup @bragglivefoodproducts ACV

• 1 garlic clove, pressed

• 1 sliced serrano pepper or 2-3 labuyo peppers

• Cracked pepper and pinch of sea salt

Vegan and gluten free chicken adobo

Recipe from SweetSimpleVegan

Ingredients:

• 2 heaping cups soy curls*

• 4 cups Vegan chicken broth (or vegetable broth of choice) * (see notes)

• ¼ cup liquid refined coconut oil* (or cooking oil of choice)

• 5 bay leaves

• ½ teaspoon black peppercorns

• 5 cloves garlic, finely minced

• 1 small (1 ½ cups) white onion, finely diced

• 2 small (2 cups) potatoes, peeled and cut into medium-sized pieces

• 1 medium (1 cup) carrot, peeled and cut into medium-sized pieces

• 1 cup reduced sodium tamari (or soy sauce if not gluten-free)

• ¼ cup apple cider vinegar*

• 1-inch fresh ginger, sliced (optional)

• 4–5 tablespoons light brown sugar

Instructions:

• Prepare the soy curls. Add the broth to a small pot and bring to a boil. Remove the pot from heat. Add the soy curls into the pot and use a spoon to mix and make sure that every piece is covered. Allow the soy curls to rehydrate for 10 minutes.

• In the meantime, set a medium sauté pan over medium heat and add in the oil. Once heated, add in the bay leaves and black peppercorns, and cook for 1 minute.

• Next add in the minced garlic and continue cooking until golden brown, being sure not to burn it. Add in the white onion and cook for 1 minute more, then add in the potatoes and carrots and mix until well combined. Adjust the heat to medium-low and cover the pot. Allow the vegetables to cook through for about 5 minutes.

• After 5 minutes, mix the soy curls (with the broth) into the pan along with the soy sauce, vinegar and ginger. Push the mixture to the side with a cooking utensil and mix 4 tablespoons of brown sugar into the liquid portion until mostly dissolved, then mix through.

• Bring the mixture to boil over medium heat, cover the pot again and allow it to simmer over medium heat. If you used water for the soy curls (and did not add the extra liquid to the pot), simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through. Adjust seasoning to taste. We added in 1 more tablespoon of brown sugar.

• Remove from heat and cool before serving. If you would like, you can remove the bay leaves and peppercorns as best you can, but my family leaves them in and we just eat around them.

• Serve with brown or white rice and enjoy!