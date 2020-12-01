Pop-up at HiFi Kitchen features Apl.de.Ap’s family adobo recipe to raise funds for typhoon relief in the Philippines

FOR one day only, diners can get a taste of Apl.de.Ap’s adobo while giving back to the Philippines, which has been recently hit by three typhoons.

The Black Eyed Peas member’s non-profit organization, the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International, is partnering with Los Angeles’ HiFi Kitchen to bring “Unbreakable: Adobo in Action” this Saturday, Dec. 5.

The casual takeout/delivery café in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown will sell special orders of adobo, the beloved marinated Filipino chicken dish, using Apl.de Ap’s secret Pineda family recipe.

Proceeds from the sales of Apl’s adobo will benefit PeDRO, a non-profit organization dedicated to typhoon relief in the Philippines. Advance online orders are now accepted at https://www.hifi-kitchen.com/events, while quantities last.

“We’re calling on the community to join us in helping the typhoon victims in the Philippines,” said Apl.de.Ap, recording artist and founding Filipino member of the Black Eyed Peas. “I’m proud to collaborate with HiFi Kitchen to raise donations through our ‘Adobo in Action’ effort.”

The destructive typhoons in Asia, known as Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses), Typhoon Molave (Quinta), and Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly), have devastated the Philippines, thrashing cities, towns and provinces with landslides and flooding. The typhoons resulted in lost power for millions of Filipinos, more than 250,000 evacuations, and dozens of deaths. The country’s largest island of Luzon, location of its capital in Manila, saw its worst flooding in years. Since October, eight different storms have wreaked havoc in the country, as flash floods, landslides, and power outages continue.

“In honor of Giving Tuesday, this is a perfect time to place an order online now for Apl’s adobo,” noted Chef Justin Foronda of HiFi Kitchen, “but don’t wait until tomorrow as quantities are limited.”

Pre-orders for “Adobo in Action” are now available online at HiFi Kitchen, with pickup scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. HiFi Kitchen is located at 1667 Beverly Blvd. in LA’s Historic Filipinotown. Street parking and adjacent parking lot available. Social distancing will be enforced, and face masks are required for order pickup.

For the fundraiser, participants may choose from a single order of adobo for two ($50) or a dinner tray for four ($100), based on availability. Every donor with a receipt (and wearing a mask while observing safe social distancing) may have the chance to meet Apl.de.Ap in person on Dec. 5, at time of food pickup at HiFi Kitchen. More details available at https://hifikitchen.com.