Ramar Foods’ premium brand Magnolia to launch new line of dimsum, BBQ meats

RAMAR Foods’ premium brand, Magnolia, continues to grow with its new line of dim sum and bbq meats. The new line is available in the frozen aisle of various Asian grocery stores.

The new line of dim sum and bbq meats will include a variety of Filipino household favorites:

Siopao: Restaurant quality and Chinoy style steamed buns, in both pork and chicken asado.

Siomai: Restaurant-sized Chinoy style pork and chicken dumplings.

Sisig: Filipino stir-fried pork with chicken liver, perfect with freshly squeezed lemon.

BBQ Skewers: BBQ Skewers in a Filipino-style marinade. Available in pork and chicken.

The Philippines is distinguished as Asia’s melting pot with the uniqueness and variety of food. With the new launch, families in the diaspora will taste Filipino-style dim sum and bbq. Ramar Foods continues to nourish and provide frozen Filipino meat products with authentic flavors to families in the diaspora. Magnolia Siopao and Siomai are restaurant quality and size, with authentic Filipino flavors.

“I would say that Filipino cuisine is greatly influenced by Chinese, but they made a twist to the recipes to make it more suitable to the Filipino palate,” said Mary Jane Ali, a representative from Ramar Foods. “Philippine dim sum has a different flavor profile from Chinese dim sum.”

Ramar Foods’ premium brand Magnolia will also be launching a new line of BBQ meats alongside the dim sum. Grilling Filipino BBQ meats is thought to bring families together to celebrate life and each other. Perfect for any family gathering, the Magnolia BBQ Skewers and Sisig will be ready to cook.

“One of my favorite products we sell. They are great for the game-day Sunday and always heavily requested by family & friends at the bbq,” said Brett Kuntz, a representative from Ramar Foods.

Magnolia’s new line of dim sum and bbq meats is locally made in Pittsburg, CA, and is available in the frozen section of various Asian grocery stores.