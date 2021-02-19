[RECIPE] Hamon Bulakeña

Ingredients

1 kilo Pork Liempo (pig belly)

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fine salt

1 teaspoon prague powder (salitre)

2 cups pineapple juice

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cp San Miguel Beer

Directions

1. Remove skin from the whole liempo.

2. Mix the preserving ingredients (sugar, salt, and prague powder) and wipe thoroughly on liempo.

3. Prick very well and let stand for one day, then put inside the refrigerator or ice box for 3 days.

4. Before cooking, wash very well.

5. Boil in pineapple juice, sugar and beer until sauce thickens.

This recipe is provided courtesy of Seafood City.