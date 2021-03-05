[RECIPE] Ilocos Empanada

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

1 cup rice flour

1 1/2 tsp Pamana Annato powder/Atsuete

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Pamana ground pepper

2 cups water

For the Filling:

1 package of split mung beans

1 green papaya

1 package of Ilocos Longganisa

Eggs

Directions

1. To prepare the dough, put water on pot. Add annato powder, salt and pepper.

2. Bring to boil. Add rice flour.

3. Stir and mix well until there are no more lumps.

4. Take out from the heat and cool it down.

5. Knead and add rice flour until it’s soft and sticky and not easy to pull apart.

6. Set aside.

7. To prepare the filling, boil the mung beans with water until half cooked. Strain and remove skin peelings.

8. Grate the green papaya and boil with water. Strain and squeeze out absorbed water.

9. Mix the cooked mung bean and grated papaya. Add salt and pepper to taste.

10. Cook the Ilocos Longganisa according to package directions.

11. While preparing the filling, pour oil on a frying pan and set it on medium heat.

12. Once the dough is prepared, get a handful and place it in between 2 clear plastic sheets.

13. Flatten the dough and make it into a round shape.

14. To assemble the empanada, start by laying the papaya and mung bean mixture.

15. Add the Ilocos Longganisa, creating an opening in the middle for the cracked egg.

16. Close the empanada by lifting a half end (making a D-shape).

17. Press the edges to seal then trim it by rolling a plate.

18. Fry the empanada until crispy and golden.

19. Drain excess oil. Serve while hot with Ilocos Vinegar.

This recipe is provided courtesy of Seafood City. Visit their Facebook Page or http://www.seafoodcity.com for more recipes. If you have any recipes that you would like to share with Asian Journal readers, please send email to editor@asianjournalinc.com or info@asianjournalinc.com, and include a photo of your dish.