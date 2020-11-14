Seafood City Supermarket launches ‘My Online Suki’ rewards program, holiday meal packages

SEAFOOD City Supermarket and Grill City introduces “My Online Suki,” which offers customers with exclusive online frequency rewards and specials through the supermarket’s mobile app.

Customers who register online can now enjoy exclusive introductory rewards from Seafood City and Grill City after shopping for a number of times. These include a free case of 24 pack SFC bottled water from Seafood City, or free 2 item combo meal from Grill City on a customer’s third time to shop; free 10lbs of Long Life calrose rice from Seafood City, or free 4pcs of BBQ value from Grill City on the sixth time; free 12 pack of Pamana champorado from Seafood City or 1pc crispy pata from Grill City on the ninth time; and free 25lbs of Pamana jasmine rice from Seafood City or 1pc Cebuchon from Grill City on the 12th time.

Seafood City has a $60 minimum purchase to count as a frequency transaction, while Grill City has $20 minimum purchase.

Through their online apps, customers can now also pre-order products online to avoid the rush brought by the holiday season.

For Seafood City, customers need to select the shop or store they prefer on the app, reserve the date and time of the delivery, and choose whether they want pickup or delivery.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, Grill City is encouraging customers to place their orders for party packages and trays in advance to avoid the holiday rush. Through the app or Grill City’s hotline (1-877-446-4969), customers can reserve the date and time of the delivery, and choose whether they want pickup or delivery.

The pre-orders have a lead time of 15 days before pick-up or delivery, giving enough time for the stores to meticulously prepare the orders and successfully serve their customers.

Grill City has also announced a Holiday Party Package for $109.99 (plus tax) that can feed between six to eight individuals. The options include: the Cebuchon Party Package with a full Cebuchon slab, 2 pieces of Hardinera, half try of pancit bihon and 2 leche flans; the Crispy Pata Party Package with 3 Crispy Patas, 2 pieces Hardinera, half tray of pancit bihon and 2 leche flans; the Crispy Bagnet Party Package featuring a 4.5 lb bagnet, 2 pieces Hardinera, half tray of pancit bihon and 2 leche flans; or the Barbecue Party Package with 18 pieces of pork or chicken BBQ, 2 pieces Hardinera, half tray of pancit bihon and 2 leche flans.

The promo is available at any Grill City U.S. location and should be ordered at least three days before pick-up.

Famous for its Filipino-style pork and chicken barbecue, Grill City serves authentic Filipino grilled favorites. It offers delicious grilled choices like inihaw na liempo (grilled pork belly), stuffed squid and fish (tilapia, pompano and bangus). As side dishes, classic Pinoy viands are available like adobo, kare-kare, sinigang, nilaga, bopiz, kaldereta and menudo. With Grill City, families can enjoy delicious grilled and classic favorites with authentic Pinoy ingredients, without the hassle of cooking and grilling at home.

Seafood City Supermarket offers quality and authentic Filipino specialties at the most affordable prices. Launched in 1989, it was the first-ever grocery store that Filipino-Americans could go to, which had led to more stores opening all over California, followed by stores in Nevada, Washington State, Hawaii and Chicago. Seafood City’s locations included iconic Filipino brands like Jollibee, Red Ribbon, Chowking, Philippine National Bank, Atlas Remittance and other brands popular to Filipinos anywhere in the world.