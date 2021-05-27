The much anticipated McDonald’s x BTS Menu collab is officially here

Customers can enjoy the pop icons’ favorite meal and celebrate with brand new merch, plus more

CHICAGO – For everyone counting down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald’s, the wait is over! The band’s signature order – featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea – is now available at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide. But we’re not ending the fun there.

Tonight, we’re offering up yet another way to celebrate this much anticipated collab.

Alarms should be set for 7 p.m. EST, when McDonald’s and BTS will drop a show-stopping merch line on the Weverse Shop app. This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals. Whether it’s the McDonald’s fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald’s red and gold, these designs are the perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands. And to get it, you must download the Weverse Shop app and create an account to prepare for the merch to drop.

“Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks – through a merch drop and exclusive digital content that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at BTS.”

Building on the celebrity signature orders McDonald’s released last year, the BTS collab marks the first of its kind to include four straight weeks of dynamic in-app content for customers. Starting today, McDonald’s will reveal never-before-seen digital surprises each week featuring the band, viewable exclusively on the McDonald’s app in the U.S.

We’ve also unveiled our new commercial featuring the band’s new single, “Butter,” on the heels of its chart-topping release last week. You can tune in here to catch a preview of the ad before it airs on TV nationwide tonight.

U.S. customers can order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald’s app, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery until June 20. And with the BTS Meal coming to nearly 50 markets globally, customers worldwide will soon be enjoying the artists’ go-to McDonald’s favorites.