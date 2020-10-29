Wildly popular Fil-Am online bakery KORA to release doughnuts inspired by ‘Yellow Rose’ movie

In honor of Filipino American History Month, Queens-based online bakery KORA has created a special edition set of doughnuts in partnership with “Yellow Rose,” the award-winning, critically acclaimed film that was released by Sony Pictures earlier this month.

“Yellow Rose,” written and directed by Diane Paragas, opened wide in 900 theaters on October 9 across the U.S. and Canada and is one of the first Filipino films to be distributed by a major Hollywood studio. The film tells the timely tale of an undocumented Filipina in a small town in Texas who dreams of being a country singer, played by two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Eva Noblezada in her debut feature.

KORA’s special edition set, “A Yellow Rose Story,” is a tasting menu consisting of 3 doughnut flavors:

Leche Flan Ni Lola – Brioche stuffed with Lola Cora’s Famous Flan

Sans Rival – Brioche, Roasted Cashews, Cashew Dacquoise and Tanduay Rum Buttercream

Yellow Rose – Cruller, Mango Curd, Chantilly, Fresh Mango and Mango Condensed Milk Glaze

The editorial photography of KORA for YELLOW ROSE was produced by CARMEN & CO., a New York-based Floral/Events company. It seeks to pay homage to the rich history of Filipino cuisine reimagined through the new generational lens of Filipino-Americans.

The photos highlight KORA’s Leche Flan and Sans Rival with historical context of their origin: among cherished family heirlooms, exploring the richness of the traditional flavors. The Yellow Rose, a new item on the KORA menu created for this partnership, was developed to express a youthful, contemporary vision of fresh flavors.

“A Yellow Rose Story” from KORA will be available for purchase — sold as a full set — on Instagram at @fromkora on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. EDT. YELLOW ROSE is in theaters now: https://fandan.co/37OcZ2d