Fil-Am designer Zaldy Goco wins at Costume Designers Guild

FILIPINO-American designer Zaldy Goco received the reality-competition award on Tuesday, February 19 at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards for his work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“I won…It was so incredible to be in a room filled with people I love and respect! Thank you @costumeawards for a wonderful evening,” the fashion designer shared on his Instagram following his honor for “Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television.”

Goco, who made a name for himself through working with various artists such as Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, is also a two-time Emmy Award winner for his costume work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

His working relationship with RuPaul started in 1993 when they worked together on RuPaul’s Supermodel video. Since then, they have been inseparable. Vogue in June 2018 featured him as the “Designer RuPaul Wouldn’t Go Anywhere Without.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a reality show about 14 talented contestants competing for the coveted title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar.’

The Costume Designers Guild Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, is an annual award show honoring the best in costume design. This year, it added a new category to its lineup — Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television.

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Star Is Born – Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt (WINNER)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards

Widows – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

BlacKkKlansman – Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day

The Favourite – Sandy Powell (WINNER)

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado

Aquaman – Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach (WINNER)

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg

This Is Us – Hala Bahmet

Excellence in Period Television

The Alienist – Michael Kaplan

GLOW – Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska (WINNER)

Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Westworld – Sharen Davis (WINNER)

Excellence in Short Form Design

Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial – Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This Is America,” music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas (WINNER)

Elton John: “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy,” short film – Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies,” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodheart

Nespresso: “The Quest,” commercial – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell

The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina