Fil-Am designer Zaldy Goco wins at Costume Designers Guild

FILIPINO-American designer Zaldy Goco received the reality-competition award on Tuesday, February 19 at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards for his work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
“I won…It was so incredible to be in a room filled with people I love and respect! Thank you @costumeawards for a wonderful evening,” the fashion designer shared on his Instagram following his honor for “Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television.”
Goco, who made a name for himself through working with various artists such as Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, is also a two-time Emmy Award winner for his costume work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
His working relationship with RuPaul started in 1993 when they worked together on RuPaul’s Supermodel video. Since then, they have been inseparable. Vogue in June 2018 featured him as the “Designer RuPaul Wouldn’t Go Anywhere Without.”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a reality show about 14 talented contestants competing for the coveted title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar.’
The Costume Designers Guild Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, is an annual award show honoring the best in costume design. This year, it added a new category to its lineup — Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television.
Here is the complete list of this year’s winners:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Star Is Born – Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt (WINNER)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards
Widows – Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
BlacKkKlansman – Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day
The Favourite – Sandy Powell (WINNER)
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado
Aquaman – Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach (WINNER)
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg
This Is Us – Hala Bahmet
Excellence in Period Television
The Alienist – Michael Kaplan
GLOW – Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska (WINNER)
Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Westworld – Sharen Davis (WINNER)
Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial – Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This Is America,” music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas (WINNER)
Elton John: “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy,” short film – Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies,” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: “The Quest,” commercial – Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina