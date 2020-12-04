A gift guide for those who prioritize beauty, wellness

MORE than ever, self-care has become a priority, especially during a year like 2020. As folks are advised to stay indoors, it has given them the opportunity to turn inwards and seek out items to help with “me time” and unwind from the everyday stresses.

With a little over two and a half weeks until Christmas, here are some gift ideas for those (or yourself) who need to up their wellness and beauty routines — all available with a click of a button.

For the individual who needs to restore locks of luster

Bring back a head full of luscious and lively hair with Joico’s K-Pak Holiday Trios that contain the Reconstructing Shampoo, Reconstructing Conditioner, and Reconstructor — which contain damage-seeking Keratin and protective Guajava Fruit Extract. Sets are available for Colored hair (Color Therapy Holiday Trio) and to repair damage (Defy Damage).

For the skincare enthusiast who has a penchant for nice packaging

Though traveling far has been off the table this year, deliver a piece of Japanese beauty with Shiseido, the timeless and popular line of all things J-beauty. Whether it’s the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Enriched (starting at $23) or the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (starting at $38), the gift recipient will thank you. At Sephora, the brand has particular sets from the Ultimune Skin Firming Set ($52.50) to the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Essentials Set ($70) to the Urban Environment Daily SPF Delights ($35) if you want to get more than one product.

For mamas and mamas-to-be

These days, consumers aren’t just conscious about what goes in their bodies, but also what goes on their skin. This is especially true for moms and expectant mothers, who are limited to what topical ingredients should be in their skin and body care routines. Evereden is a mother and child-friendly line of dermatologist-developed products — from a Nourishing Baby Face Cream to a Multi-Purpose Healing Balm. If you have a mom in mind — no matter where she is in her journey — the Golden Belly Serum ($35), bearing ingredients like rosehip and marula oil — will help the skin regain comfort, elasticity, and glow.

For those who take their nightly routine seriously

Though many individuals have been working from home for months now, drawing the line for that work-life balance still remains a challenge. However, for those who are more cognizant of boundaries, the hours after work before bedtime are crucial in unwinding and unplugging. Maybe it’s cozying up on the couch and catching up on streaming options, clutching a glass of wine, or soaking in the bathtub. Lifetherapy has five fragrance collections designed around your particular mood, whether that’s feeling loved or transformed. Scents are available in products, such as body washes ($28), body lotion ($28), and roll-on perfume ($42).

For the individual who wants to still show off their smile in public

With face coverings becoming an essential accessory when going out in public and interacting with others, there are many options out in the market in various styles, patterns and colors. But for those who still want to show of their smiles while in public, there’s Gotta Have Face’s See You Smile™ Mask ($15) — breathable semi-transparent, two-ply masks allow people to see your kind gesture.

For the fitness enthusiast who can’t access a gym

As stay-at-home orders have placed limits on gyms and fitness studios, that doesn’t mean one’s workout routine should be thrown out the window. The BX Glow Pure Energy Fitness Kit ($68), designed by Evelyn Lozada, contains 3 resistance tube bands, 3 resistance loop bands, and a set of ankle weights to get a full-body workout anytime and anywhere.