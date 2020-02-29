Coronavirus: Learn the facts

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

THE Los Angeles Department of Public Health encourages residents to understand the facts about the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), now named COVID-19, and take the necessary steps to reduce their risk.

As of press time, there is currently one case of novel coronavirus in L.A. County in a non-resident traveler from Wuhan City, and there has been no subsequent community transmission of the virus. There are 15 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, and actions have been taken to limit the spread of the virus.

Recent travelers who have visited mainland China are screened at the airport and provided with information about restricting their movements, monitoring their health and connecting with their provider and local public health department if they feel ill for 14 days after last being in mainland China. Guidance has been sent to school districts, universities and colleges explaining the new directives, which restrict staff and students who returned from traveling in mainland China after February 2, for 14 days after leaving mainland China. These actions can help identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and reduce the spread of the virus to others.

The Department of Public Health recommends the following tips to prevent respiratory illnesses:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

• Face masks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.

• Get a flu immunization to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

For the latest information about novel coronavirus, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov, the California Department of Health at https://www.cdph.ca.gov, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at http://www.cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at https://www.who.int.