Eileen Macam-Manalo redefines skincare management

HISTORICALLY, skin consciousness originated way back during the ancient Egyptian era when they considered such practice as complimentary options to beauty and hygiene.

The dramatic evolution and growing technology of skin care products were enthusiastically met with great demands that boosted the science of Dermatology as a specialized branch of medicine.

Considered as one of the brightest and the most entrepreneurial of all physicians, Dermatologists could manage to handle a wide variety of conditions – from pathological to cosmetic – since the increasing prevalence of skin problems offers them great practice opportunities.

One bright and potentially fame-bound exponent who finds this field of expertise fascinating and a fun area of medical practice is Mary Caroline Eileen Macam-Manalo, NP-C, the enterprising mover behind Total Derm Aesthetic Center strategically sited in Roseville, California since 2011.

Eileen, a quintessentially faultless proponent and indubitably a credible exemplar of what she does, is one plausible proprietor of an aesthetic clinic and business she’s quite familiar with since she practically grew up unhurriedly embracing the business her mother, Monina Macam, MD, a highly recognized reputable Dermatologist in the Philippines, lucratively established and indelibly stamped her mark.

Aptly armed with a Medical Degree from UERMMMC in 1994, Eileen eventually followed her mother’s footsteps and readily went to residency training in Dermatology at the East Avenue Medical Center. Her motivated commitment coupled with her unflinching dedication to succeed and finish her course easily paved way to joining the school’s teaching staff where she trained dermatology residents from various provinces of the country. Keenly driven by the group’s ambitious advocacy to have a dermatologist in every country’s key city to promptly address skin disease cases in rural and far-flung communities, Eileen’s straightforward focus effectually earned for her proficiency in Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, and Lasers that catapulted her to be part of the Dermatology Residency Accreditation Committee and Laser Committee of the Philippine Society of Cutaneous Medicine (currently merged with the Philippine Dermatology Society).

In life, no matter how enjoyable the situation is, we cannot argue with the turn of events that challenge our disposition or assess our susceptibility. In 2004, Eileen made one of the difficult decisions she ever did – abandoning her flourishing career and flying to the U.S.

with her children to join her husband, Lemuel Titus Manalo, MD, who was then in the process of applying for a medical residency program. Leaving behind not only a worthwhile profession but totally shattering promising dreams, Eileen had no regrets knowing that her choice was for a better future for her family and hopefully great opportunities for their children.

First and foremost a dedicated mother and a supportive wife, Eileen painstakingly micromanaged the household while simultaneously juggling between her family and continuing medical education for personal advancement until she finally earned her Master of Science in Nursing: Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner.

Her career breakthrough, though intermittently hindered by inevitable personal and other related predicaments, has strongly defied barriers and odds to diversify the profession she believes was meant for her. Board-certified and earnestly motivated by her entrepreneurial sense and wholehearted business acumen Eileen relentlessly pursued her passion to put into professional practice her expertise in skin care – thus, the establishment of Total Derm Aesthetic Center that specializes in Medical Aesthetic Treatments (Acne, Botox, Chemical Peels, Hydrofacial, Microneedling, Oxygeneo Facial, Wart removal, etc.), Aerolase Lightpod NeoLaser (Dark spot treatment, Melasma Treatment, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Scar Revisions), Thermage FLX System (skin tightening, eye wrinkles & cellulites removal), and other skin-related cases.

Eileen personally considers herself a true-blooded dermatologist and believes that she is actually a doctor in the truest sense of the word and not a salesperson who’s more interested in selling or endorsing beauty products for money than the wellness of her patients. The enterprising derma-expert sounds far from being just a capitalist but a career woman with a compassionately munificent heart.

“This atrocious pandemic time has remarkably changed everyone’s perspective and altered everybody’s lifestyle but ironically, still unavoidably find a way to give time for self-improvement. Dermatology, more than ever, has been an integral part of the broader medical community especially during these pandemic times. Various skin-related issues are now given more time to be addressed and resolved,” the beauteous skincare authority openly stated assertively.

As if her remarkable pronouncements weren’t enough to appraise her true persona, Eileen further affirmed: “I believe in women empowerment. Every Filipina migrating to another country in search of the proverbial greener pasture (to help support the family back home) has sacrificed a lot. Every hardworking Filipina serves not only the light but the strength to which each family member holds on to. I also support breast cancer awareness, especially Filipino women, to feel good about themselves, and boost their confidence to be able to carry on and face life’s struggles and challenges.”

