Resources and guides to living through the COVID-19 pandemic

By Yey Coronel, FASGI Executive Director; Melanie Sabado-Liwag, PhD, MPH – California State University, Los Angeles Faculty; Reener Balingit, CHES – FASGI Mental Health Program Coordinator; and Nicole Ancieto, California State University Los Angeles, Master of Public Health Student

Filipino American Service Group, Incorporated (FASGI) continues to serve Filipino-Americans and all of the residents in Los Angeles County as the spread of COVID-19 increases the number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in our community. More than ever, we need one another to support each other through these difficult times.

FASGI aspires to keep the spirit of hope in our community. Our ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health; universities and student groups like CSULA and UCLA Pilipinos for Community Health; community organizations – Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, The Better Angels, MoTHER Movement, Westin/Carson Adult Day Health Care, FYLPRO and Pilipino Workers Center; and volunteers allow us to continue to serve our community. To name a few efforts that we initiated, the BalikBAHAY Project recognizes our vulnerable and valuable community members through care packages containing essential items and COVID-19 resources. The FASGI CARES Project provides mind and body healing through meditation, exercise, health coaching, and social activities to alleviate anxiety, stress and depression caused by the pandemic, as well as immune boosting strategies to build individual and community resilience.

We aim to continue these services in the new year and support our community however we can.

Taking Care of Ourselves

It’s a wild time to be living through this pandemic. There’s so much uncertainty that it is sometimes scary. A lot of us are feeling worried, sad, left out, and concerned for our future. And that’s okay. We want to reduce as much stress and stressors in our life as much as we can control. Stress can contribute to adverse body responses such as weight gain/loss, anxiety, depression, upset stomach, loss of sleep, and other undesirable effects.

Here are some tips to make our life less stressful:

Give your body the fuel to keep YOU functioning. Like plants, our bodies need hydration and nutrients to flourish. Drink water and eat your fruits and vegetables. If it’s hard for you to eat your fruits and vegetables, consider eating a variety of colorful produce to ensure you get your daily vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Get enough quality sleep. Adults need an average of 7 hours of sleep. Without enough sleep, there is a higher risk for chronic diseases and conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community as Immunity

Staying emotionally connected as a community even if we temporarily become more physically isolated is critical to our overall health and wellness. By staying in community, even if we are more physically separated, we can and will get through this crisis as we have gotten through so many others in the past — together.

We have compiled resources on how we can help ourselves, our loved ones, and our community in coping with fear, stress, anxiety, depression, grief, and uncertainty.

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24/7 Help Line: (800) 854-7771

Peer-Run Warm Line for Emotional Support: (855) 845-7415

Disaster Distress Helpline: (800) 985-5990

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

National Youth Crisis Hotline: (800) 448-4633

Receive 24/7 support via text messaging: Text “LA” to 741741

Los Angeles County COVID-19 Guidelines, Protocols for Reopening, Daily Updates: dmh.lacounty.gov/covid-19-information

National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline: (800) 799-7233

Referrals to agencies and community organizations that offer emergency financial assistance: 211.org

Online resource that connects users to free and reduced cost local resources such as medical care, food, housing, transportation, etc. Auntbertha.com

Government programs that help with bill payment, temporary assistance, jobs/unemployment, credit, etc. USA.gov/help-with-bills

Free support services to help your family navigate the sudden loss of a loved one: carsonsvillage.org

Suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth: Trevor Project (866) 488-7386

Friendship Line for 60 years or older, or adults living with disabilities: (888) 670-1360

COVID-19 Hotline California For All: (833) 422-4255

Project Roomkey for housing people experiencing homelessness: covid19.lacounty.gov/project-roomkey/



What’s Your Why?

We get buried underneath the stress life seems to pile on our plate. Remembering our goals and purpose helps us to stay focused and align our actions with our intentions.

While some days are harder than others, what is your motivation that keeps you continuing?

Remember: you are not alone. FASGI is always happy to help and honored to serve!

For more information, please contact FASGI at fasgiwellness@fasgi.org or call (213) 908-5050. You may also visit our website for more details on our programs and initiatives to support our community at fasgi.org.