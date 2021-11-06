NOW that school is back in session and the holiday season is approaching, it’s time to schedule your child’s dental visit before the year ends and make sure you use your family’s yearly dental benefit. Remember that children and teens under 21 years old are able to have dental exams, teeth cleanings and fluoride varnish every six months. During the pandemic, many young people missed out on their regular dental checkups. Dental offices are safe, with COVID-19 rules in place for patient care.

It is important for children and teens to get back to seeing a dentist every six months. Regular dental visits and practicing good dental care helps with good dental health into adulthood. One of the most effective ways to protect children and teens back teeth from decay is with sealants. “Dental sealants are thin coatings that when painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth (molars) can prevent cavities for many years,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “School-age children (ages 6-11) without sealants have almost three times more first molar cavities than those with sealants.“

Dental sealants are part of your child’s Medi-Cal benefit. So call your dentist now for a dental visit. To find a dentist near you, visit SmileCalifornia.org or call 1-800-322-6384 for more information or help.

Dental care is health care. By making important checkup and cleaning visits now—including sealants if needed—your child can avoid serious oral health problems later, including gingivitis, cavities, and the possibility of fillings and teeth removal. With all the sugary treats coming during the holidays, it is important to help your children keep their smiles strong and healthy for a lifetime by taking them to the dentist now, before the end of the year.

Keep smiling. Keep brushing. Keep flossing. And schedule your child’s dental visit today.

