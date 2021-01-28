Alma Moreno: No vulgar comments directed at her outside showbiz circle

VETERAN star Alma Moreno seems to be doing fine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from finishing two movies (“Ang Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar” and “Housemaid”), she has been getting guesting stints on the boob tube.

According to PEP.ph, the erstwhile sex siren signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency, and seems to be part of a stable of veteran stars who are looking at a busy and fulfilling 2021.

It was in 1973 when people got a whiff of Alma Moreno (Venesa Moreno Lacsamana in real life), who reigned as one of the industry’s sex symbols from 1975 to 1991. She earned the title “Sex Goddess of Philippine Movies” in the 1970s and 1980s.

Her most notable films are “Ligaw na Bulaklak Part 2,” “City After Dark,” “Makati Avenue Girls” and “Mga Bilanggong Birhen” where she was directed by the industry’s noteworthy and award-winning directors.

At the height of her popularity and during her partnership with the late Comedy King Dolphy, Alma was host to her own television show, “Loveli-Ness,” where she showed off her terpsichorean skills and wowed audiences with her dance outfits, particularly the sexy, swimsuit-inspired outfit, the “tangga.”

Even when she was starring in sexy films and showing off some skin in the movies, Alma claims that she never had anyone direct any rude or vulgar comments at her when she was doing normal things outside of showbiz.

“With God’s grace, I did not experience any disrespect when I was out on a stroll or out with my kids,” Alma recalled. “I think I did not experience any since I only exhibited sexiness in the movies. I was the youngest sexy star then.”

“I think I maintained a level of respect [with other people] because I was different off-screen. In person, I wore jeans and t-shirts, I wore polos. I kept things simple… I even wore no make-up,” Alma added, while also saying that being true to herself also projected an image to people not to be rude to her.

As for her fellow stars – even the senior stars in showbiz – Alma revealed that there was never any rudeness or awkwardness with them.

“I never experienced any belittling from the stars who I worked with,” Alma stated.

Aside from her film and TV career, Alma is also noted as a politician, having been a councilor of the city of Parañaque from 2007 to 2016. In 2015, she ran for senator under the United Nationalist Alliance party of presidential candidate Jejomar Binay, failing to make the top twelve and placing 24th.

* * *

Television host Mariel Rodriguez recently opened up about her marriage to action star Robin Padilla in a recent article in the Philippine Star.

According to Mariel, she has discovered many things about her husband during the quarantine.

“I think we have a pretty good team. Lalo namin nakilala ang isa’t isa,” Mariel was quoted as saying in the interview.

Pretty good, indeed, as they are now 10 years married and looking forward to more.

“I remember I told myself, ‘I am not going to have another breakup. I am not going to have another heartache.’ And that the next one will be the one,” Mariel recalled. And that turned out to be Robin.

Now a mother with two kids, Mariel said her responsibilities as a mom take centerstage, which means dropping her old self and priorities associated with that life.

“Sometimes may pinapadala ako sa ‘yong picture, ‘yung talagang losyang to the max.

Samantalang dati, wala akong ibang pakialam kung ‘di ang itsura ko. Na-surprise din ako because it’s such a different person. Si Mariel Rodriguez is different from Mariel Padilla,” she related.

The “It’s Showtime” host, who recently laughed off rumors linking her husband to controversial political blogger and Duterte appointee Mocha Uson, was emotional as she was asked for a message for her husband and two daughters, Isabella and Gabriela.

“I want them to know that no matter what happens, I will always, always, always be there for them. They don’t have to be perfect, but Mommy will always be there for them. I will do everything that I can for them. There is nothing in this world that I will not do for my children,” Mariel said. “Ten years from now, makita nila ‘to, it will still be the same. It will not change. I can change, I can evolve, [but] my love for my children, it will never ever change.”