As we make our journeys

AS we celebrate the New Year, let’s remember the famous words of Dag Hammarskjold, the Swedish diplomat and second Secretary-General of the United Nations: “For all that has been, thank you. For all that is to come, yes!”

These words imply two great attitudes: gratitude and openness to God’s will. We’re thankful to God for the year that has gone by despite its many challenges and we’re prepared to embrace another year with all its surprises, changes, and uncertainties.

Mary revealed these two attitudes as she took on her role as the Mother of God. She humbly realized her blessedness among all women and her whole spirit rejoiced in God. At the same time, her fiat, her “yes,” was filled with fear and anxiety, but she put everything in the hands of the Creator. She knew that this was God’s plan for her and the whole human race; she “treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.”

As we reflect on our lives, we too realize how God accompanies us in our journeys. As he led the three Magi to see the newborn King through the guidance of the star, God illumines our ways and guides us to the right path. He wants us all to reach our goals and to encounter the greatest treasure of all that we can have: the person of Jesus. In Jesus we’ll find complete fulfillment and joy!

This Sunday is the Feast of Epiphany. It means that we’re celebrating God’s revelation of Himself through his Son Jesus to all peoples. It also means that God continues to reveal his love, mercy, and faithfulness to us. Hence, we should not fear changes and new challenges. In fact, we should welcome them with great enthusiasm and renewed commitment to serve God and our fellow men and women.

Happy New Year to all! May God continue to grant you his blessings of love, peace, joy, health, success, and fulfillment! May you have the strength and the courage to face the challenges of this year!

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.