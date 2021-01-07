Beauty queen Ariella Arida makes film debut in MMFF entry

ARIELLA Arida, the 2013 Miss Universe Philippines titleholder who eventually placed third runner up in the Miss Universe competition, describes her film debut as “scary and exciting.” She is one of many players in the film “Coming Home,” which was recently screened in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020.

Ariella, who has guested on a few television shows after her pageant days, took on the added challenge of playing the mistress’ role in the family drama, never mind the fact that she was already nervous about this being her debut movie.

“It’s my first ever movie. It was so nerve-wracking because it was a new environment for me. I didn’t know how the production is and how things are done behind the scenes. I wasn’t sure if it was the same as doing a television show, which I have tried in the past,” Arida told the Inquirer.net in an interview.

She added: “I had to play someone who’s had a hand in breaking a family. I had to find a way to put myself in the character’s place.”

In “Coming Home,” Ariella plays Mercy, a nurse and breadwinner who starts a romantic relationship with an overseas worker (Benny, played by Jinggoy Estrada). Benny leaves his wife (Salve, played by Sylvia Sanchez) and children subsequently. When Benny figures in an accident which leaves him wheelchair-bound, Mercy returns Benny to his martyr wife, who takes him in and helps him recover much to the chagrin of most of her children.

Aside from watching films that had mistress characters, Ariella tried her best to internalize her character and imbibe the story itself, Mercy and her character’s motivations to prepare for the movie.

“And since this is my first ever movie, I really wanted to do my job correctly. I tried to follow the instructions of our director (Adolf Alix Jr.) as best as I could,” she related in the same interview.

A Chemistry graduate from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños, Ariella never thought that she would be joining pageants when she got older and that she would even become an actress.

“These things really weren’t in my plans. They just sort of happened. And luckily, enough things have been working out. Pageants opened a lot of opportunities for me,” she revealed. “I was really scared. The first few times I tried acting, I was convinced that it wasn’t for me. I had a difficult time adjusting in the industry.”

However, as she got more comfortable, things began to look different for her.

“After working with different people, I realized it was actually fun. Getting the job done feels good. I didn’t expect to receive more offers,” she said.

As for “Coming Home,” she considers sharing the screen with showbiz veterans the reward for taking on the role of Mercy.

“I was looking forward to working with seasoned actors. I tried to keep that in mind,” Ariella stated.

* * *

Heart Evangelista, who is rumored to be one of the actresses being considered for the role of Colette Bing in the sequel to the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians,” will return to television via a new television series entitled “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon,”

The wife of Sorsogon Governor Francis (Chiz) Escudero will essay the role of “a young woman whose status as a fashion socialite is shaken up after returning to her hometown, rediscovering her roots, and rekindling her love for family, community, and an ex-flame,” according to an article in The Philippine Star.

Heart, who is a fashionista, has teased in her social media that the show will feature all of what she loves – from fashion to the place that she now calls home, Sorsogon.

“Yes for my upcoming teleserye — I left my Heart in Sorsogon — you will see a lot of fashion [heart emoji] and a whole lot of Sorsogon!#mahalkongsorsogon,” Heart posted in a tweet.

She also gave a glimpse of what the teleserye will feature when responding to a fan.

“I Left my Heart in Sorgoson will be a teleserye [heart emoji] with a lot of Chanel [smiling face with 3 hearts emoji] [clinking glasses],” Heart tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether the rumors will become true of Heart’s participation in “China Rich Girlfriend.” It is worth noting that author Kevin Kwan is a good friend of Heart and Kwan himself has said in interviews that he looks forward to working with Heart in one of his movies.

Actually, it was Kwan who ignited the rumors once again of Heart’s possible participation in the sequel when he shared the article published in Vogue of Heart rumored to be in the running for the Colette Bing role. The article also mentioned actresses Hannah Quinlivan and Lana Condor as other possibilities for the Bing character.