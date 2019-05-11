Brother Richard Fernando, a young Filipino Jesuit on the road to sainthood

ANOTHER Filipino might become a canonized saint! His name is Richard “Richie” Fernando, a 26-year-old Jesuit brother who died saving the lives of his Cambodian students in 1996.

According to Catholic News Agency, Father Antonio Moreno, head of the Jesuits of the Philippines, had received permission to begin the initial work of opening the cause for canonization of Brother Richard. His life and death fit Pope Francis’ new criteria for canonization, which includes a free and voluntary offering of one’s life for others in situations that will lead to death.

According to Rome Reports, Pope Francis decreed this fourth path in an apostolic letter dated July 11 in the form of a motu proprio (or, a decree on his own initiative) titled “Maiorem hac dilectionem,” meaning “greater love that this.” The pope wrote: “Worthy of special consideration and honor are those Christians who, following more closely the footsteps and teachings of the Lord Jesus, have voluntarily and freely offered their life for others and have persevered with this determination unto death.”

Aleteia news wrote a statement from a Facebook group called Friends of Bro. Richie R. Fernando. The young Jesuit “chose to be a missionary in Cambodia, so as to help war victims, mangled by landmines, to start anew through vocational training. He also made them feel that they are loved and that there is still hope in a world deranged by secularism.”

Alateia reported that on October 17, 1996, Brother Richard “Richie” Fernando was killed after he tried to stop a troubled student named Sarom from releasing a grenade in a school for the disabled in Cambodia. Brother Fernando grabbed the student and shielded him and others from the explosion.

In his diary, CNA reported, Brother Richie wrote: “I wish, when I die, people remember not how great, powerful, or talented I was, but that I served and spoke for the truth, I gave witness to what is right, I was sincere in all my works and actions, in other words, I loved and followed Christ.”

The Gospel on the Good Shepherd this Sunday connects well with the life and death of Brother Richie.

First, knowing and following the voice of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, Brother Richie became a missionary in Cambodia to work among the destitute children so that they may feel God’s love and find hope and direction through faith, education and vocational training.

Second, Brother Richie manifested the spirit of the Good Shepherd. He, himself, gave his life through death to protect God’s sheep, the Cambodian children under his care. Because of this martyrdom, Brother Richard’s life never perished. He’s now in the Father’s hands and might be on the road to sainthood.

As Jesus said in this Sunday’s Gospel (John 10:27-30), “My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father’s hand. The Father and I are one.”

Let’s thank God for the launching of the sainthood cause for Brother Richard Fernando.

Let’s praise God for the life and martyrdom that this young Filipino Jesuit brother witnessed to the Church. Like him, may our lives be offerings to God be they in small or heroic sacrifices. Amen.

* * *

From a Filipino immigrant family, Reverend Rodel G. Balagtas was ordained to the priesthood from St. John’s Seminary in 1991. He served as Associate Pastor at St. Augustine, Culver City (1991-1993); St. Martha, Valinda (1993-1999); and St. Joseph the Worker, Canoga Park (1991-2001). In 2001, he served as Administrator Pro Tem of St. John Neumann in Santa Maria, CA, until his appointment as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Los Angeles, in 2002, which lasted 12 years. His term as Associate Director of Pastoral Field Education at St. John’s Seminary began in July 2014.