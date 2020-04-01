Cathartic pause during coronavirus isolation

“THIS CRISIS however, like everything else in the course of human history, SHALL COME TO PASS.”

THIS coronavirus crisis seems to come out of nowhere but it didn’t. Like any story, it has a beginning, a peak and an end. And hopefully, there are no sequels to this grim story.

It seems the animal to human transmission of the hyped-up yet truly deadly virus may have happened to Patient Zero in November of 2019 in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. Ground zero of the virus is a level 4 bio-weapons laboratory in the Wuhan University of Technology not far from a wet market where exotic and domesticated live animals were sold as human food fare. How exotic? Consider bats, snakes, rabbits, etcetera. Yes, you name it, they probably sell it.

Initial reports indicate that a bio-chemistry chairman of Harvard University named Dr. Charles Lieber was arrested by federal agents towards the end of January 2020.

His expertise was nanoscience. In December, there were 2 Chinese student assistants also arrested by federal agents. It is claimed Lieber was instrumental in setting up the Wuhan laboratory from the period 2011 to 2017. His secret involvement was unreported to Harvard or to the US government. He lied when confronted. He was paid $50,000 per month and hefty living expenses to share his expertise on nanoscience and biochemistry to China. He was part of China’s aggressive drive to recruit talents from around the world to advance their science and technology to further build their war machinery by stealing them from everywhere else.

Yet the alarm bells weren’t sounded until the middle of January of 2020. By then, the virus from Patient Zero had spread to many parts of the world by infected carriers who travelled to other countries, particularly Milan in Italy where over 100,000 Chinese workers lived and worked in the factories and spread the contagion after the Chinese New Year celebration but not before causing thousands of death in Wuhan itself. The official numbers being touted by China regarding number of infections and deaths should be taken with a smidgen, nope, make that a mountain of hmmmmm.

Fortunately for the US, travel from China was halted by President Trump by the end of January 2020 and then from Europe and the UK weeks later, bold moves that may have saved millions of coronavirus infections and death. Time will tell.

For the time being, let the powers that be sort this out. The waters are muddy and a clearer picture will come out in due time.

It seems however that war and the decimation of populations, as envisioned by globalists who want to control human population growth and consumption of the earth’s resources, foremost among whom is Bill Gates and his ilk, know that pandemics are an efficient, nearly bloodless way of achieving their elitist one world view. They will crash economies if they have to. They already have more money than God. A few of these elitist globalists want to play God and get to decide just how many people the earth can and should sustain.

This is the view where abortion is the norm and socialist healthcare death panels decide who gets to live or die among the elderly members of the population. The current case in point is Italian triage where the elderly is left to die in favor of the younger patients because of limited resources and exhausted medical personnel. Climate change is the globalist’s religion and planet earth is his god.

The internet as a tool to gather information is like a sword. It is double-edged. You can use it for good or ill. It is rife with stories, information and disinformation and tons of propaganda. The global blame game is coming up. I hear grumblings as to who should be held to account for this pandemic. It is still early because the virus, scientists claim, has not peaked yet in many places. There will surely be hell to pay for all the destruction wrought, whether deliberate or accidental. Sifting through information or what passes for it these days needs an industrial strength filter and a good noggin just to sort through them. Forget the media. It cannot be trusted.

Big media, owned just by 7 conglomerates all in alignment with a globalist agenda, have decidedly morphed as the enemy of the people, spinning lies, disinformation and propaganda to push its one world view agenda. VIEWER BEWARE!

The antidote to lies, damned lies and statistics made to lie: Go direct to the source and figure it out yourself. Too busy to do this? Read or listen to those who have a good grasp and understanding of history and current world events and more importantly, who have no agenda to push.

THIS CRISIS however, like everything else in the course of human history, SHALL COME TO PASS.

On a different note, my sister Evelyn texted me this short message below. Consider it a wake-up call. Apparently written by an anonymous writer, it addresses why this thing may be happening. Perhaps, there IS a much bigger story behind why the world is on a cathartic pause. We are on a standstill and in uncharted territory waiting maybe for a reset, a confrontation, a war or even an earthshaking spiritual revival. God is renewing the face of the earth.

In any case, I hope this goes viral and makes people think more deeply.

In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.

God said, “You want to worship athletes, I will shut down stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down civic centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.

You don’t want to go to church and worship ME, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Maybe we don’t need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the only thing in the world that really matters – JESUS.

Enjoy this forced sabbatical hiatus. It will be for only a short period of time and we will all be back to the rat race. SIGH. It may surprise you what amazing grace it is having precious time in your hands to do as you please, even perhaps, to find the time for a personal revival of our relationship with God.

* * *

