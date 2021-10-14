[COLUMN] Alexandra Garcia becomes first Filipina to win Miss Aura Int’l title

FILIPINA Alexandra Faith Garcia has added herself to the list of international beauty queens from the Philippines.

The Olongapo native was recently crowned Miss Aura International 2021, beating 30 other contestants. In doing so, she became the first Filipina to win the title since the pageant started 16 years ago (it was formerly known as Miss Kremer International).

According to the Philippine Star, joining Garcia in the winner’s circle are Romania’s Alexandra Strue (1st runner-up), Ukraine’s Katerina Pidkopai (2nd runner-up), Colombia’s Maria del Mar Meza (3rd runner-up) and France’s Cassandra de Sousa (4th runner-up).

It was not an easy-breezy trip for Garcia as she had to get past many hurdles to compete at the pageant held in Antalya, Turkey.

In an Instagram post, Garcia said that after being appointed as the first Filipina to represent the country in the pageant, she and her team had to negotiate the visa process during the pandemic. She also had to brave herself for a long flight and had to travel by herself with all the luggage and boxes containing her national costume.

In that same post, she said on being crowned the winner, “I’m still in awe with all of the things that had happened. Thank you so much everyone for the love & support that you have given me. It would not be possible without all of you. Para sayo ito, Mahal kong Pilipinas. [Philippine flag image].”

In another post, Garcia said, “A crown comes with an enormous responsibility. [crown emoji] One of my happiest moments will always be representing our beautiful country. Thank you, God, for letting my dreams do come true. Being crowned as Miss Aura International 2021 is my ultimate dream, and I will forever treasure this moment. Every experience I had here in Antalya, Turkey is worth remembering, especially the wonderful and breathtaking haven of Rixos Sungate. Thank you for teaching me that nothing can stop anyone from dreaming – even in the midst of pandemic and adversities. You can always make things possible. I will always be grateful that I brought joy and pride to my compatriots and to my beloved country. I will forever carry the Philippines sash across my heart.”

* * *

Actor Marvin Agustin believes in being honest and transparent as a parent to his kids with former partner Tetet Dy.

In a story on PEP.ph, Agustin says that he shares important details with his 16-year-old twins Sebastian and Santiago, even when it comes to money matters.

“I share with them what I go through. Kasi yung mga nakikita online, that’s just the result of hard work, determination, and sacrifices that we do. During pandemic, it would be a choice for someone to just feel the burden and to lose hope. Pero hindi iyon ang tingin kong dapat na attitude, so kinukuwento ko sa kanila kung gaano ako katakot kung ano ang mangyayari sa amin,” Agustin was quoted as saying.

A recent conversation that he had with his kids on their choices for schooling was dealt with, and he even told the kids that he would borrow the money from their mom and pay her back.

“Pinapakita ko sa kanila yung totoong situation. I’m always honest with them, with what I go through in life,” he related.

Now that his kids are teenagers, Agustin sees the value in maintaining a good balance of strictness and leniency.

“Balance lang palagi. Sometimes kailangan maging strict, kailangan [din] magluwag nang konti so they would discover… and huwag silang matakot mag-explore para mas matututo sila, because that’s how we learn about life,” he explained.

Marvin also listens to his kids more now that they’re grown up.

“So, I actually listen to them now more than me telling them what to do. Yung stage na kung ano yung mga paghihigpit or pag-i-instill ko sa kanila ng values, medyo tapos na. Ngayon, mas pinakikinggan ko na sila kung ano ba yung naging resulta ng pagpapalaki ko sa kanila,” he said.