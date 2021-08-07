[COLUMN] An utterly indomitable faith 

IT was an exciting weekend for my family. My first grandnephew, August James, received the Sacrament of Baptism!

We passed on our Catholic Christian faith to “Augie,” the best treasure that my big family could give him. With this gift, he has the Spirit of Christ in him. By the Water of Baptism, he has received “new life” in Jesus. He is borne again!

Indeed, faith in God is the best gift we can share with others, especially our loved ones. It’s the food for the journey as we face the challenges and uncertainties of life. I don’t know how to navigate life’s difficulties without faith in God, in Jesus Christ.

In Footprints on the Mountain, a book on the Sunday Readings, Roland J. Faley argues for the necessity of faith:

There is no substitute for faith. That sounds very trite, but there is no other way to say it. Faith is certainly food for the journey. We have known persons whose personal code of conduct is irreproachable. But they just can’t believe, and they really don’t see the need. Perhaps “agnostic” best describes them. They just don’t know. They follow their conscience for humanitarian reasons. When it comes to eternal life, they are very skeptical. Sometimes we love them so much we agonize over their plight.

And then there are people whose faith is utterly indomitable. They live a faith life of vigorous intensity. Dogged by a fatal illness, they face the future with the same optimism and resoluteness. “Why distraught?” they ask. Isn’t this what I have been living for?” That is a gift. That is being taught by God. That person’s entire value system bears the imprint of faith.

I think of my sister, who is suffering from cancer, as an example of someone with an “utterly indomitable,” “vigorous,” and “intense” faith in God. She amazes us with her positive attitude and tenacious spirit to fight for life and live it to the fullest despite her illness. She brings light and hope to those around her and whoever speaks to her. She’s an inspiring woman whose love for God and strong faith in Him has sustained her throughout her illness.

My sister’s kind of faith is what we’d like to share with my grandnephew, Augie. It’s the kind of faith that we all need in any challenging times.

* * *

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.