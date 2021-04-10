[COLUMN] Do you believe?

DO you believe in God, the Creator of all? Do you believe in Jesus Christ, His Son, our Lord, and Savior? Do you believe in the Holy Spirit that permeates our lives, the Church, and the world?

Do you believe in the power of prayer, not only personal prayer but also communal prayer? That where two or three gather in Jesus’ name, God is in our midst?

Do you believe in the Word of God, the teachings of Jesus that promise joy and eternal life? Indeed, do you believe in life after death?

Do you believe that God uses us to bring life and hope, to make a difference in the life of others and the world?

Perhaps, sometimes yes, sometimes no. It’s because we’re looking for miracles, for evidence of God’s works and power in our lives. In prayer, we ask God to show us some signs that He’s real.

And then, perhaps, God is quiet. There are no visions, no miracles, and no signs. Still, we hang on to our faith in Him.

It’s because deep inside us is a longing for truth, for what makes sense. We want to make sense of suffering, pain, and death. We want to be sure that all our good works are not worthless.

But then, is our belief in God just a “programming “of the mind or a “cultural thing” with which we grew up?

What about that spiritual experience that others claim–that encounter with the Sacred?

What we can we make out of our profound love for others or the restlessness in our hearts? What about those things that compel us to promote peace and fight for justice?

What about that deep sense that some mundane or pleasurable actions aren’t right?

Where do they come from? Don’t they emanate from a spiritual force that envelops the world and our lives?

We continually face the challenges of a seemingly unbelieving world and its striking influence on people’s minds, especially the young ones. There are those who no longer find relevance in the Church’s Sacraments and practices. We hurt because we raise them well (at least that’s what we believe) to become faithful to their Christian faith.

May God have mercy on us! On this Divine Mercy Sunday, we pray for a believing world.

We pray that many would turn to God, to believe in His power and reign in our lives. May they have the humility to realize that all things come from Him and because of Him.

In Jesus, God has shown his face, heart, and will. Have a Blessed Divine Mercy Sunday filled with the mercy and love of the Risen Christ!

Jesus, I trust in you!

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.