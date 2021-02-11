[COLUMN] Essential health tips

DISCIPLINE and patience

With COVID-19 (and variants) cases reaching almost 108 million and close to 2.4 million deaths in 219 countries (nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. and almost 12,000 fatalities in the Philippines), it behooves all of us to continue to be very careful and wear mask(s) in public, avoid crowds, and do social distancing almost to the point of paranoia, even AFTER we get the vaccines. Full protection from the shots may take more than a couple of months to achieve. Antibodies take time to develop to its maximal level. Let us not put our guard down till herd immunity is reached. Wisdom means life.

A dozen reasons to have sex

The revelation of infidelity among several popular public personalities in the past “have given sex a bad rap,” says a psychologist and sex therapist. The following have been cited as the health benefits from sex: (1) It relieves stress; (2) Sex improves the skin complexion; (3) Sex burns calories; (4) It heightens immunity; (5) It boosts self-esteem; (6) It maximizes cardiovascular health; (7) It improves intimacy and love; (8) Sex is an analgesic that reduces aches and pains; (9) Sex reduces the risk of prostate cancer; (10) Sex improves sleep and provides good rest; (11) Sex strengthens the pelvic floor muscles; and (12) Sex adds “fire, fuel, and mileage” to a marriage and relationship. Not to mention the gratifying joy and pleasure it provides.

Electromagnetic risks

At what dose of repeated radiation exposure from medical imaging diagnostic devices, natural or artificial sunbathing, microwave oven, cell phone signals, radiofrequency (radio-TV) signals, extremely low frequency power lines (said to be associated with childhood leukemia) can cause various forms of illnesses, including cancer, is still controversial. But we cannot simply ignore the warnings. In this current situation, the wise and prudent strategy is to minimize exposure to any of these electromagnetic forces as much as we can as we take advantage of the benefits provided by these advances in science and technology. Let’s just be more conscious and careful.

Cellphone warnings

Electrical Hypersensitivity Syndrome is truly a medical condition, characterized by fatigue, dizziness, tinnitus, facial rash, digestive symptoms, following “exposure to visual display units, mobile phones, Wi-Fi equipment, and commonplace appliances, affecting about 3% of all people and about 33% of us to a lesser extent.” Cordless phones and mobile phones emit the same amount of radiation…landline phones don’t. Use of speaker phone for cordless and mobile phones, or a hollow (preferred) wired (hands-free) earpiece is safer. Never use Bluetooth wireless headset which is a worse emitter. Texting is safer than calling with the handset against your ear. If possible, the cellphone should not be carried close to the body; if not, then the battery should be facing away from the body since this acts as the antenna, the dial pad facing the body. If not using a hands-free device, switching from one ear to the other every 15 seconds or so is a good practice. As much as possible do not use cellphone in elevators or close spaces, since the weak signal will make the phone maximize its signal strength (and radiation!). Children should NOT use cellphones except for emergencies, since they are more vulnerable to the effects of radiation.

Exercise wonders

The amazing wonders of physical exercise are scientifically proven to keep the body and mind healthy, strengthen the immune system, improve cardiovascular fitness and reduces heart attacks by 33%, lessen the risk of the development of type 2 diabetes by 91%, prevent, if not minimize high blood pressure by more than a third, lowers the risk for depression and cancer – all these for doing 30 minutes of exercise at least 5 days a week. Tai Chi, Tai Bo, dancing at any speed, walking (moderate to brisk), swimming, bicycling, or any aerobic exercise. There is no age limit to doing exercises. My mother, who died at the age of 101, did daily exercise till she was 93 (at a moderated pace) following the Leslie Sansone’s DVD aerobic exercise program. Besides a proper diet, abstinence from smoking and moderation in alcohol intake (red wine preferred), exercise is a major key to health and longevity.

Shaving calories

A good strategy is reducing calories is by substitution or swapping: drinking an 8-oz bottle of water instead of a can or bottle of unhealthy soft drinks (which are actually toxic to our body) saves you 100 calories; chicken sandwich instead of hamburger, 290 calories; one teaspoon mustard instead of mayo, 100 calories; apples slices instead of French fries, 270 calories; swap chocolate ice cream with strawberry slices, 115 calories; mixed salad with low-fat dressing instead of 2 slices of pizza saves you about 300 calories; and one bagel replaced by 2 slices light whole grain bread, 269 calories; high fiber cereal instead of granola, 110 calories. And brown rice is certainly healthier than white rice.

Pistachio lowers cholesterol

Studies at the Pennsylvania State University shows that pistachio nuts with its monounsaturated fatty acids and high antioxidant content have beneficial effects on cholesterol, body mass index (for weight reduction) and for hypertension control. As little as 1.5 ounces of pistachios a day for one month reduced the cholesterol by 8.4% and the low density (bad) lipoprotein by 11.6%. Monounsaturated fats, as in pistachio nuts and green leafy vegetables, are cardio-protective and lessen the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke.

The main objective of this column is to educate and inspire people live a healthier lifestyle to prevent illnesses and disabilities and achieve a happier and more productive life. Any diagnosis, recommendation or treatment in our article are general medical information and not intended to be applicable or appropriate for anyone. This column is not a substitute for your physician, who knows your condition well and who is your best ally when it comes to your health.

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

Philip S. Chua, MD, FACS, FPCS, a Cardiac Surgeon Emeritus based in Northwest Indiana and Las Vegas, Nevada, is an international medical lecturer/author, a Health Public Advocate, and Chairman of the Filipino United Network-USA, a 501(c)3 humanitarian and anti-graft foundation in the United States. Visit our websites: philipSchua.com and FUN8888.com Email: scalpelpen@gmail.com