[COLUMN] Former CA Gov Jerry Brown heads list of global celebrities celebrating birthdays in April

FORMER California Governor Edmund Gerald “Jerry” Brown Jr., born on April 7, 1938, heads the list of prominent celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays in the month of April.

Brown served as Governor of California on two occasions (34th Gov. from 1975 to 1983 and 39th Gov. from 2011 to 2019). Prior to and in between his stints as Governor, Jerry served in numerous state and Democratic Party positions, including as Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustee (1969-1971), Secretary of State of California (1971-1975), Chairman of the California Democratic Party (1989-1991), Mayor of Oakland (1999-2007) and Attorney General of California (2007-2011).

A Yale Law School graduate, Jerry Brown will be celebrating his 83rd birthday on Wednesday, April 7.

Others celebrating their birthdays this April Fool month are:

April 1: Former box-office king of Philippine movies Tirso Cruz III and Antioch beauty Abigail Larcy Perez;

April 2: San Mateo County Office of District Attorney Chief Inspector John Warren;

April 4: Vallejo Ilocano community leader Mike Calilan;

April 5: GMA Channel 7 singing champion Roma Mae Canedo;

April 7: Versatile actor Richard Gomez and actress KC Concepcion (daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta);

April 10: GMA Channel 7 TV host (Eat Bulaga, Picture! Picture!, Cash Cab) Ryan Agoncillo;

April 12: ANK Home Care proprietor Allan Rocas;

April 13: Health Professionals, Inc. office administrator Lelith Adriano, Statewide Realty president Rolly Lavarias;

April 14: Former movie actress Rosemarie Sonora, former Miss United Nations Queen Queenie Salazar of San Jose;

April 15: Hayward community leader Marie Kimley;

April 17: Multi-awarded actor San Francisco hotel employee Mohammad Yusuf;

April 19: Former Manila Mayor Joseph (Erap) Ejercito Estrada, multi-awarded actor Albert Martinez, Star Cinema actress Kim Chiu, singer and bandleader George Elizalde;

April 20: Oakland Hills antique collector and socialite Sylvia Ford, former San Juan City (Philippines) Mayor Guia Guanzon Gomez, former Miss Philippines-USA and now Church Chorus member Mary Grace Garcia;

April 21: Television host Luis Manzano, Philippine Star Entertainment Editor and TV co-host Ricky Lo, Signature bandleader Cesar de la Cruz;

April 22: Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid;

April 23: Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, former Barrio Fiesta owner Marjorie Ongpauco Barretto;

April 24: Movie actor Anjo Yllana;

April 25: Filipino American commercial and fashion model Dane Kitchen;

April 28: Eat Bulaga host Vic (Bosing) Sotto, who will be celebrating his 67th birthday;

April 30: Visayan movie actress Dolly Fuentes.

To all April birthday celebrants, Happy Birthday!