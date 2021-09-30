[COLUMN] Geneva Cruz, Parokya ni Edgar release new music

FORMER Smokey Mountain lead singer Geneva Cruz has released a single entitled “Sinungaling,” which marks her comeback to the Philippine music scene after having been away for six years.

Having returned to the country in 2020, Geneva made her presence felt when she performed virtually with Smokey Mountain members at Bayanihan Musikahan, did a rendition of The Corrs’ “Breathless” with cousins Sunshine and Donna, and, more recently, danced on TikTok with her other Cruz cousins, Rayver and Rodjun.

Earlier this year, Geneva joined the third season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” the celebrity singing and impersonation competition. She won one of the contest’s weekly edition with her rendition of Liza Minnelli’s “Cabaret.”

According to Geneva, her stay in the U.S. made her realize her love for the Philippines, per an article in the Philippine Star.

However, she has no regrets during her stay in America, saying that she learned many things. Geneva was also able to give birth to her daughter London while in the U.S. and be with her eldest daughter Heaven, her daughter with former Introvoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga.

Geneva is currently signed with Curve Entertainment, and is very happy with her new single.

The song “Sinungaling” is penned by singer-songwriter Junji Arias, who was contacted by Geneva right away after her arrival from the U.S.

“I genuinely want everyone to listen to the song because it is beautiful,” Geneva was quoted as saying in the article.

And although she has waded into the music scene again, the singer is taking it slow, opting to concentrate on the release of the single and the accompanying music video.

“Just one song, for now,” Geneva said. “I’m still testing the waters and (trying to) see if the sound they have now is something that people will be able to relate to. I want the sound to be genuinely who I am in this life now.”

The singer’s last recording was a 10-track album entitled “To Manila.” Geneva is known for songs like “Kailan,” “Better World” and “Paraiso.”

At this point, Geneva is thankful that fans have embraced her again when she started to become visible and started performing again.

“It has been a dream despite the pandemic. Singing has always been one of my passions and it makes me happy,” she stated.

Her fans will be even more excited as she will be seen in a GMA teleserye to be released in January 2022.

“My followers will see a different side of me. I’m excited and grateful for everything that God has been giving me,” Geneva said.

* * *

Meanwhile, one of the most popular bands in the Philippines, Parokya ni Edgar (PNE), will be releasing their new album in November, according to an Instagram post from band frontman Chito Miranda.

In the post, Miranda stated: “Biking mag-isa pa-ikot-ikot sa village, tamang muni-muni lang habang sina-soundtrip yung bago naming album [smiling face emoji] [thumbs up emoji]… Sobrang excited ko sa bagong album ng Parokya. Sobrang trip ko yung mga bago naming kanta. Sobrang masaya din ako sa mga nasulat ko, at sobrang saya ko din sa mga nasulat ng mga kabanda ko… Honestly, before this, parang tinamad na ko magsulat…for 5yrs nakatiwangwang lang yung album, with no definite plans kung kelan matatapos at kung kelan ito ilalabas (well…ganun naman kasi talaga kami eh hehe!) at sa totoo, kahit nagsusulat pa rin ako (with other artists and para sa mga TVCs), wala akong paki kung matapos man yung album namin o hindi… Tapos ngayon, bigla kaming ginanahan tapusin, at kinagagalak kong sabihin na maglalabas kami ng bagong album by November.”

Miranda added in his post that the creative process cannot be forced, but when you become inspired then everything flows accordingly.

Towards the end of his post, Chito said that he had a facemask with him, but decided not to include it when he took the photo for the post.

Parokya ni Edgar’s past albums have been certified as multi-platinum. The band has been referred to as the “Pambansang Banda ng Pilipinas,” and was awarded the Southeast Asian Music Video Award Moon Man winner for the music video “Harana” in 1999 at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York City.

Aside from “Harana,” other popular songs by PNE include “Picha Pie,” “Gitara,” “Halaga,” “Inuman Na,” “Bagsakan,” “Buloy,” “Amats,” “Sorry Na,” “Pangarap Lang Kita,” “Wag Mo Na Sana,” “Alumni Homecoming,” “The Yes Yes Show” and “Sayang.”