[COLUMN] John Lloyd Cruz heads list of celebrity birthday celebrants in the month of June

AWARD-WINNING actor John Lloyd Cruz heads the list of famous personalities celebrating their birthdays in the month of June. He turns 38 on Thursday, June 24.

One of the most successful movie actors in the Philippines, John Lloyd is a five-time Box Office King winner (given out by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation). He has also garnered Best Actor awards from the FAP/Luna, FAMAS, Gawad Urian and PMPC Star Awards, as well as Best Supporting Actor nods from FAMAS and the PMPC Star Awards.

Many of John Lloyd’s films over the years have been commercial successes. His movies with leading ladies like Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga and Bea Alonzo have earned hundreds of millions at the tills, with a few becoming among the highest-grossing films of all time in the Philippines.

After a few years’ hiatus, John Lloyd made a comeback movie with “Servando Magdamag” which is directed by Lav Diaz and is slated for release this year. He is also said to be doing a reunion project with actress Bea Alonzo that has many John Lloyd-Bea loveteam fans in rapture.

John Lloyd is currently being represented by Crown Artist Management, a talent agency established by actress Maja Salvador.

Other June celebrants are:

June 2: Dr. Loi Ejercito Estrada;

June 3: Christine (TinTin) Garcia;

June 4: Kundiman Queen Sylvia La Torre, multi-awarded movie actress Pacita Arana;

June 5: Former Philippine Senator Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Wowowin dance choreographer Anna Feliciano;

June 8: Former Mr. United Nations World winner Scott Ancheta;

June 9: Hotel executive Ben Carian;

June 11: Dancer/actor/musician Gabriel Valenciano, former Mrs. United Nationals International winner Estela Bejar McCovey;

June 13: Veteran editor/columnist/book author Julie Yap Daza, Daly City businessman Lambert Paniza;

June 15: The late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, Philippine News Today owner/publisher Francis Espiritu;

June 17: Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto;

June 19: Fiesta Filipina Cuisine of Las. Vegas owner Ernie Guevarra;

June 20: Ballroom Dancing King Louie Rubio;

June 21: Former Ilocos Sur Governor and current Narvacan Mayor Luis (Chavit) Singson, former Miss R.P. Tourism and Miss Philippines runner-up Krystal Ann Dizon Grant;

June 22: Colma community leader Aida Viray;

June 24: Burlingame business executive Mightor Garcia;

June 25: Actress/model Andi Eigenmann;

June 27: Former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo;

June 30: Bank executive Bernie de Barrio.

To all June birthday celebrants, Many Happy Returns of the Day!