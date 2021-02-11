[COLUMN] Julia Barretto dreams of becoming a ‘boss-housewife’

THE pandemic has made everyone’s lives topsy-turvy. We all have had to make adjustments with our everyday goings-on, our plans, our needs and our habits.

Young star Julia Barretto, in an article in PEP.ph, revealed that because of the pandemic she feels that life is unpredictable at the moment.

The actress said that she is constantly adjusting to the situation presented by the pandemic.

“I’m still in the process of trying to figure it out, how to transition. It’s still not our normal life,” Barretto was quoted as saying. “I think what we’re trying to adjust to is the new normal, and it’s been so difficult – the fear in the atmosphere, it hasn’t gone away. It’s still there. So hard to live with fear.”

Julia shared in the article that she wants to get married and have a family at an early age, although she feels that the pandemic has derailed those plans.

“If I’m being completely honest kasi, I’ve always dreamt of having a family early on in life. Like, that was always my thing growing up. I always wanted to have a family at a young age because I want to have a lot of time, and I wanted to grow together with my family that I have made,” she related.

But Julia does not want to become just an ordinary housewife – she wants to be able to still pursue the things she loves.

“I dream to become a housewife, but a housewife that’s like a boss-housewife. Like, you got your own work going on, but your number one priority is [kids and family],” the “Between Maybes” lead star explained.

Barretto also said that she is glad that many husbands now have more respect as well as appreciate and praise their wives for the great job that they do running the house and raising the kids.

“It’s not an easy job, but I’m so proud of this generation, because I feel like our generation now, our time now, you’ll see more husbands and more men really praising their partners,” Julia remarked. “Because they really witness in their everyday lives, how challenging it is to be a homemaker, to be a wife, and to be a mom. At the same time, you’ll have to take care of your spouse and to take care of your kids, and to take care of your house, and then yourself… without forgetting yourself at the same time.”

“So, I feel like we’re in at a time now when men and everybody else are more appreciative and praise women more now, because we already see [this] now. They see it more now, they understand it more now, how difficult a job it is [to be a homemaker],” she added.

Currently, Julia is busy creating content for her YouTube channel. She also signed a contract with Viva Artists Agency last year.

* * *

The transfer of stars between ABS-CBN and GMA networks will always happen, even if some industry observers and fans consider it ungrateful (“walang utang na loob”) for stars to leave their home studio for another.

Janine Gutierrez is one of the latest to transfer networks – from GMA to ABS-CBN. And apparently, things are good for the actress as even her former bosses are supportive of that decision.

“Maswerte ako kasi lahat sila masaya para sa’kin. Even my former bosses, all the people I worked with, I really feel there’s support up to now na no matter where you are, ‘di mawawala ‘yung pinagsamahan and they really wish me well,” she revealed in an article in the Philippine Star.

Rayver Cruz, her 31-year-old boyfriend who is with GMA Network, also is supportive of the Gutierrez’s decision to go to ABS-CBN.

“He’s very supportive. He introduced me sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya n’ya sa ‘ASAP’ kasi you know he was there for 18 years. Parang du’n s’ya tumanda. He’s so excited for me to get to work with a lot of his Kapamilyas as well. I’m grateful for his support. Siguro kung maligaw ako dito, matuturo n’ya sa’kin ‘yung daan, literally kung saan ‘yung mga studio,” Janine stated.

Janine has a list of her idols that she wants to work with at her new network, including Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, Angel Locsin, Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado.

Among male actors, the actress said she is looking forward to working again with Paulo Avelino and Enchong Dee (who is an old friend), as well as Jericho Rosales, JC Santos, Carlo Aquino and Gerald Anderson.

Janine admitted to being a “fangirl” of the love team of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, who are otherwise known to fans as “LizQuen.” And she also wants to be able to work on a project with them.

“I’m a LizQuen fan. I love Liza. Sobrang fan ako. If ever, that would be amazing,” Janine said.