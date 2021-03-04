[COLUMN] ‘No COVID-19’

“THERE is no COVID-19; the virus was never proven to exist,” was the ridiculous, irresponsible, and crazy assertion blogger Jon Rappoport made, claiming the statements were made by Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, and Sally Fallon Morell.

While the falsehood is self-evident, what bothers me more is that those 12 words, which are technically criminal because they could kill people who are gullible enough to believe them, have been disseminated in the social media, even by unthinking physicians themselves who should know better. Spreading lies is a disservice to humanity.

About 219 countries around the globe have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 115 million cases and more than 2.5 million killed. It has been proven by the World Health Organization and independently by countless laboratories in each nation that the single culprit is the deadly SARS-CoV2 virus, and now its variants.

Fake news: Criminalizing?

“People who deliberately spread falsehoods about vaccines on social media may deter large numbers of people from getting vaccinated, which could cost lives,” reported Medical News Today. The British Medical Journal posted an article where two scientists “argued for and against criminalizing vaccine disinformation.” Since malicious dissemination of false information during a pandemic could actually kill people, it makes sense to make intentional public assertion of falsehood a crime.

Why mask is effective

Studies have shown that face masks reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus and may even lessen the severity of COVID-19. New clinical findings explain how wearing a mask or two accomplishes these two benefits. Published in the Biophysical Journal, the research showed that masks “increase the humidity of the air that a person breathes in.” The added humidity protects the respiratory tract and lungs from the virus. N95 mask is adequate, or double mask.

Neck gaiter not enough

Neck gaiters worn around the neck over the face mask are added protection against the virus, but not when they are used alone, without a mask. Worn over a mask, it covers the entire nape and the face except the eyes as an added layer of protection. The neck gaiter also helps hold the mask in place and even makes the wearer feel more secure.

Vaccination progress

A review of the worldwide vaccination rates revealed a drop in new cases in some countries, including the U.S. The vaccines are really making a big difference, with reduced cases and reduced hospitalization and deaths. Israel, for one, appears to be achieving herd immunity within a month because of the discipline of the people and the country’s aggressive vaccination program, which is considered the top with regard to vaccination rate per capita. Vaccination can prevent at least 9 out of 10 people (90 percent) from getting infected. The highest rate of vaccinations in the list following Israel include (2) United Arab Emirates, (3) the UK, and (4) the United States.

Anti-COVID nose spray

Researchers at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have discovered a nasal antiviral spray (a lipopeptide) that blocks the transmission of SARS-CoV2 virus in ferrets, for potential use in humans “to prevent infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, including recent variants,” according to Science and the New England Journal of Medicine. The study continues.

Six vital reminders

1)After getting the vaccine, people can still get COVID-19. A retired physician friend of mine had his first shot, got infected 5 days later, and died from SARS-CoV2. Facemask and social distancing must still be observed after receiving the shots until the country has developed herd immunity; 2) Those who had been infected with COVID-19 still need to get the vaccines for full protection. For the two-dose vaccines, one dose is not enough. A second dose is necessary to get full protection; 3) The virus, which could land on any part of our body and clothing, could be transmitted by our unwashed hands and enters through our eyes, nose and mouth. After people get the vaccine, they could still transmit the virus; 4) Having no symptoms, after being exposed to people in public, does not mean no virus on the skin or in our system. The incubation period of SARS-CoV2 virus could be as long as two weeks, or longer in others, before symptoms appear; 5) While seniors, especially those with health issues, are more likely to die from COVID-19, there are countless people, younger than 50 who have been killed by this virus. Let’s not be cavalier, cocky, or arrogant about this invisible deadly enemy; and 6) When 70 to 80 percent of people in the U.S. have been vaccinated and the people continue to be disciplined, careful, and vigilant, herd immunity in the United States will follow. Let’s all do our share to achieve this sooner.

COVID-19: ‘Positives’

This killer pandemic also has its silver linings. The British Journal of Psychiatry reported, “A recent study of people who care for children concludes that COVID-19 lockdowns have provided some unexpected benefits. Some people reported positive changes in their family relationships, spiritual well-being, and more.”

The courage and compassion of our healthcare and first-responder heroes, the love and concern of children about their parents’ health and safety, the indomitable strength of the human race and its inspiring valiant struggle for survival, the unity among nations and peoples around the globe arm-in-arm in their resolve to defeat a stealthy killer, the ingenuity of people of all races, the flexible and adaptive nature of humans to their environment, the increased appreciation of the value of health and life, the magnified love and fear of losing loved ones, the untold and unseen sacrifices of people for their family members and friends, the heightened awareness today that what happens to other people thousands of miles across the oceans must also concern us enough to protect them, each other, and that we, the people of the world, are all, without exception, on this planet earth as ONE. Unity with magnanimity is our only hope for the survival of our species.

The main objective of this column is to educate and inspire people live a healthier lifestyle to prevent illnesses and disabilities and achieve a happier and more productive life. Any diagnosis, recommendation or treatment in our article are general medical information and not intended to be applicable or appropriate for anyone. This column is not a substitute for your physician, who knows your condition well and who is your best ally when it comes to your health.

* * *

The main objective of this column is to educate and inspire people live a healthier lifestyle to prevent illnesses and disabilities and achieve a happier and more productive life. Any diagnosis, recommendation or treatment in our article are general medical information and not intended to be applicable or appropriate for anyone. This column is not a substitute for your physician, who knows your condition well and who is your best ally when it comes to your health.

* * *

Philip S. Chua, MD, FACS, FPCS, a Cardiac Surgeon Emeritus based in Northwest Indiana and Las Vegas, Nevada, is an international medical lecturer/author, a Health Public Advocate, and Chairman of the Filipino United Network-USA, a 501(c)3 humanitarian and anti-graft foundation in the United States. Visit our websites: philipSchua.com and FUN8888.com; Email: scalpelpen@gmail.com.