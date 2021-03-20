[COLUMN] On dealing with suffering

“Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit.” (John 20: 24)

IT’S hard to suffer—to face the unknown, to lose someone you love, or to think of the worst illness in one’s self or the people dear to us. It’s something that we have to deal with in the span of life.

There is no escape from suffering in this world. No one is exempted from it. Steve Jobs, the renowned co-founder of Apple Inc. and pioneer of the personal computer revolution, suffered and died of rare pancreatic cancer. He had all the money in the world to treat his illness but to no avail. Cancer attacked his organs, debilitated and emaciated his body, leading him to die at 56.

How can we make sense of suffering? How can we best deal with it? Do we suffer for the sake of suffering? Do we wallow in it and absorb its pain? Is there a way to suffer dignified?

Jesus’ famous words at learning of his friend Lazarus’ death give us a hint: “This illness will not end in death. No, it is for God’s glory so that God’s Son may be glorified through it.” (John 11:4)

These words give us some sense of comfort and consolation.

We suffer in faith, knowing that one’s illness or pain is nothing compared to God’s love for us.

One’s pain and struggle could teach us lessons, such as the preciousness of life or the need to take care of ourselves, which we may have long taken for granted.

One’s endurance, courage, and patience in suffering through the Christian faith’s eyes could inspire others to live their lives to the fullest.

We suffer in love, believing that we have given our best to care deeply for those we love most. One’s love does not end in death. It stays in the hearts and souls of one’s family and friends.

We suffer in hope, knowing there are other horizons to go and to conquer, to dwell, and to build. We hope for the promises of happiness, completeness, and fulfillment, whatever happens.

Suffering would always be part of God’s mysterious plan. God showed it by sending His Son Jesus to suffer and die to save us and give us eternal life.

Indeed, our hope rests on the words of the Gospel: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.