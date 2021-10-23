[COLUMN] On the need for clarity

“Clarity is kindness,” Brene Brown, renowned author and speaker on emotional intelligence, would often say. She’s right. When things are “muddy” or our vision is blurred, we get confused and frustrated. When we let ourselves and others grope in the dark, we’re not kind to ourselves and others.

We need clarity in every aspect of life and every relationship. We need clarity in communication and leadership roles. We need clarity of vision, mission, and goals.

But it’s not easy to attain clarity in life. It takes a great deal of courageous, honest, and respectful dialogue, humility, and sacrifice—all of these virtues are ingredients for good communication. But it’s the best way to achieve peace, harmony, and success.

Often, to achieve clarity means to over-communicate. It’s because we often fall into the pit of selective listening. We’re not as attentive as we think we are to the things we hear. As a result, we can easily dismiss important information and other people’s views.

Here at Incarnation, I’d like us to foster clarity of vision, mission, and goals. Next month, our parish council members will engage in a Saturday morning discussion on the vision and mission that God is calling us to set. The parish has done this task in the past. Still, we have to do this again because of the changing circumstances all around us due to the pandemic.

This clamor for clarity is a global want as this prayer by Ann Osdieck tells us in the light of this Sunday’s (October 24) Gospel:

Jesus, we are begging for sight.

We want to “see” our way to the end of the virus,

to see how to end the climate crisis;

to end racial injustice, human trafficking, and poverty.

Son of David, pity us.

Give us Bartimaeus’ faith and his sight.

Let’s support one another as we engage in achieving clarity in life. Let’s listen to one another and encourage each other as we cry out for our needs. Let’s be a team and not merely individuals wanting to make changes in the community. Each one has a voice, each one has wisdom and talent to share, and each one has the best intentions for others and our communities.

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.