[COLUMN] Our earnest desire for healing of mind, body, and spirit

JESUS is the Great Physician. That’s how we hear fellow Christians talk about him during this pandemic. Although we entrust our health to the care of doctors and nurses, in the end, we turn to Jesus to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits.

Absolutely, we must turn to Jesus as the Great Physician. The Gospels are replete with stories of his healing power. For example, in Mark’s Gospel, Jesus’ miracle stories of exorcisms, healings, resuscitations, and nature miracles occupy over 200 verses and form half of the gospel prior to the Jerusalem ministry.

Jesus came to heal people from the wounds of sin and bodily and emotional illness. And so, in the Gospel this Sunday, we hear him grasped the hand of Peter’s mother-in-law to heal her feverish body and spirit.

The gospel tells us that people brought to him all who were ill of various diseases or possessed by demons. They were astonished at the healing power of his words and touch.

So, instead of getting depressed of the constant sad news of people getting sick or dying of Covid-19, let’s contemplate the hope and healing that Jesus can bring to our lives.

Instead of dwelling on the “drudgery,” the “misery,” and the “troubled nights” of life that Job describes in the First Reading, let’s imagine Jesus putting his hands on us and assuring us of his care, love, compassion, and mercy.

Of course, we must do our part to receive healing from God. He wants us to eat well by refraining from foods that are full of fat, sugar, and salt and consuming green leafy vegetables and fruits. He wants us to exercise our bodies daily so that blood in our system would flow. For, indeed, our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit. And he wants us to spend times of prayer and quiet, to contemplate and meditate on his love, life, words, and ministry.

My former spiritual director and mentor, Dr. Ibarra M. Gonzales, who wrote the book Confessions of an Ex-Jesuit, A Journey to Wellness, emphasizes that healing is a gift from God, a rebirth of the gift of life. But he also tells us to be responsible for our health. And so, he shares this healing mantra in his book:

I am getting better and better every day in every way.

I, only I, am responsible for my health, my whole being; my mind, body, and spirit.

I will do everything, whatever it takes, to heal my mind, my body, and my spirit.

I am fully motivated to heal myself: my mind, my body, and my spirit.

I will persevere in this healing process of my mind, my body, and, my spirit.

After all, I have done everything. I will be detached and offer all to the Divine within me.

I am made in the Image and Likeness of God.

My sole purpose in life is to grow like God in Unconditional Love.

Yes, I am getting better and better every day, in every way: in mind, body, and spirit.

Thank you. Amen. Hallelujah.

May we take charge of our health of mind, body, and spirit! May Jesus, the Great Physician, fill us with life, hope, and joy so we can serve him more!

