[COLUMN] The call of Lent: Discerning God’s will in this time of crisis

POPE Francis wrote a new book entitled Let Us Dream: The Path to Better Future. He wrote it in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. He begins the first part of the book by saying:

“In this past year of change and crisis, my mind and heart overflowed with people. People I think of and pray for, and sometimes cry with: people with names and faces, people who died without saying goodbye to those they loved, families in difficulty, even going hungry because there’s no work.”

We all can relate to the Holy Father. All of us feel devastated by the overwhelming death of millions of people globally. Here in the U.S., now surpassing 500,000 deaths! And most of us now know someone who died of COVID-19 or got infected with the virus.

In his book, Pope Francis uncovers the extensive effects of COVID-19 people worldwide, including the 600,000 Rohingyan people who now live in refugee camps in Bangladesh, thousands of them suffering from COVID-19.

The pope vividly exposes the cruelty and inequity of our society in this time of crisis. He acknowledges the resilience, generosity, creativity of so many people and the world leaders’ commitment to rescue the economy and the planet.

Pope Francis’ main motive in writing this book is to urge us not to lose hope during this pandemic and not allow the pain to be in vain. This pandemic can teach us to face and manage any crisis of any kind and build a better world that places the poor and the planet at the heart of new thinking.

Recalling our common bond as human beings, he writes:

“We are born, beloved creatures of our Creator, God of love, into a world that has lived long before us. We belong to God and to one another, and are part of creation. And for this understanding, grasped by the heart, must flow our love for each other, a love not earned or bought because all we are and has is unearned gift.”

For humanity and the planet to regenerate, nations and human beings have to make sacrifices. We have to let go of greed and selfishness–building economies obsessed with profit and power at people’s expense. This critical task involves a great deal of discernment, both personally and globally.

Pope Francis explains discernment as thinking through decisions, “not just by rational calculation but by listening for His Spirit, recognizing in prayer God’s motives, invitations, and will.” Only then, he says, can we discover and implement God’s dream for us and the paths of actions ahead.

Would that our observance of Lent be a time of reflection to see the moral lessons that the pandemic has taught us? Would it be a time of discernment to see God’s will and plan for concrete actions to make our world a better place to live? Can we come out of this crisis better by choosing well and acting right?

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.