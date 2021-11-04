[COLUMN] Wendell Ramos’ advise to son, daughter on joining showbiz

RECENTLY, siblings Saviour and Tanya Ramos became contract artists of the GMA Artist Center (GMAAC). Unknown to their dad, actor/host/model Wendell Ramos, the two had auditioned, underwent the panel interviews and were some of the hopefuls who were offered contracts.

According to a story on PEP.ph, the Ramos siblings said their dad was not at all surprised that they survived the auditions, given that Wendell has been training them for this moment and the way that he raised them.

Saviour revealed that his dad never hid the fact to them that he was an actor and that he had a name. In fact, Wendell would bring him to his tapings for “Bubble Gang.” Back then, Saviour would also see the big poster of his dad, who was an endorser for Bench.

On becoming an actor and being involved in showbiz, Saviour said his dad has always given them good advice.

“My dad always tells me and my sister that being an actor is no joke, it’s a lifestyle. You need to be more responsible, you need to be more focused every day. When you become an actor, you need to think about everything that you do,” he said.

“Whenever you get a role, even if it is a small one, even if you don’t really like it, you should focus and learn to love it because that’s how you will learn, achieve success and become a better actor,” he continued.

On being signed by GMAAC, Saviour had this to say: “I feel very blessed because I have been given a chance to show everyone what I can achieve. I am very excited to show people what I am capable of and, at the same time, I am very excited to grow here with the GMA family. I promise to be always ready and give my 100% when it comes to working.”

Saviour also dreams of achieving more than what his dad has done when it comes to acting.

“My big dream is to hopefully be able to achieve more than what he has done. I want to be known as a drama actor, not just a comedian or one who does sexy roles. And I want to become a motivation for other people,” he said.

For her part, Tanya revealed that she will never forget her dad’s reminder for them to be kind and respectful to everyone they meet in the industry.

“What is imprinted on my mind is being obedient and respectful,” she related. “My dad said that it’s a good idea that we entered showbiz at a young age so that we can be trained when it comes to our attitude and how we relate with other people. He said that they did not have Artist Centers before so it was a bit difficult for people to get along.”

“There was no one to teach them. That’s why, one of the things that I have taken to heart is the idea of respect, not only to your co-actors, but to the staff, cameraman and the other people what we get to work with,” Tanya added.

With a sensible dad on their side, success won’t elude the Ramos siblings. Their GMAAC signing hopefully signals for good things to come and for them to be seen in upcoming projects in the Kapuso network.

* * *

Chalk up another beauty pageant win for the Philippines! Cinderella Faye (Cindy) Obeñita became the second Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental crown in the recently concluded pageant held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. She was crowned by outgoing Miss Intercontinental 2019 Fanni Miko of Hungary.

According to the Philippine Star, included in Obeñita’s court are Paulina Escorcia of Mexico (1st runner-up), Romy Simpkins of England (2nd runner-up), Kelly-Mary Anette of Seychelles (3rd runner-up), Kaitlyn Li of Canada (4th runner-up) and Maria Paula Lopez of Colombia (5th runner-up).

Indeed, Obeñita’s win was, as her name says, a fairy tale, as she was a wildcard finalist during the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) posted a congratulatory message to Cindy: “From wildcard to Miss Intercontinental 2021! Your Cinderella story is truly inspiring…Thank you for raising our flag, Cindy! The whole country is proud of you!”

In the final question-and-answer portion of the finalists for the Miss Intercontinental title, the magna cum laude graduate from Liceo De Cagayan University was asked if speaking English was important to win the title.

“As an ambassador, I don’t think that speaking in a specific language is very important here in Miss Intercontinental or any pageant at all. As long as that woman is a woman of power and grace, commitment and intelligence, no matter what language she speaks, and she is actually a woman of style and substance, then she can win any pageant or any endeavor that she is into,” she said.

Cindy continued: “I have learned actually here in Miss Intercontinental that a woman should possess power of substance. And I believe I am that woman because that is the essence of a modern-day Miss Intercontinental — that we are living in a world that’s very hard to survive.”

“And as a Miss Intercontinental, I would like to be that source of hope, that source of inspiration on the true power of beauty and that is felt on the kindness of our hearts and definitely on the sincerity of our loving actions,” she added.

In the 2021 Miss Intercontinental pageant, Obeñita donned a beautiful evening gown dubbed as Kislap and a national cvostume called Diwata, both created by fashion designer and stylist Odelon Simpao. During the Halloween party, Cindy wore a Filipino superheroine comic-inspired costume, Darna. Jojo Bragais provided all of the shoes worn by the winning beauty from Cagayan de Oro.

Congratulations to Cindy on a great win!

And here’s wishing good luck to the other bets competing soon in international beauty pagents: Beatrice Luigi Gomez for Miss Universe, Hannah Arnold for Miss International, Tracy Maureen Perez for Miss Word and Tatyana Austria for is Eco Teen International.