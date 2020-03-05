Coronavirus facts and information

(Reading Time: 5 minutes)

ACCURATE and timely information is vital to any preventive, pre-emptive, proactive strategy when it comes to almost any potentially harmful or catastrophic situation or diseases, like the COVID-19 pandemic that is spreading around the world today. To educate the public on this 2019 nCorona virus, I am presenting this FAQ from the World Health organization to ward off any misinformation that could make this current devastation even worse. Don’t panic; influenza kills a lot more each year.

Coronavirus FAQ [to dispel fake and harmful advice]

The current outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is making headlines by the minute. However, some less-than-trustworthy advice can be found among the information. Understandably, many people are concerned and confused. To prevent unnecessary panic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has assembled advice for the public.

Q: Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?

A: No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the SARS-CoV-2. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water and dry them thoroughly using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Q: Can an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?

A: UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

Q: How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with COVID-19?

A: Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever (i.e. have a higher than normal body temperature) because of infection with the new coronavirus. However, they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between 2 and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.

Q: Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new virus?

A: No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, used under appropriate recommendations.

Q: Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent COVID-19?

A: No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus. There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold but has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.

Q: Is it safe to receive a letter or a package from China?

A: Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.

Q: Can pets at home spread the new coronavirus?

A: At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus. However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.

Q: Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against COVID-19?

A: No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, and WHO is supporting their efforts. Although these vaccines are not effective against 2019-nCoV, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health.

Q: Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus?

A: No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalized for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

Q: Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

A: To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts.

Q: Does sesame oil kill the new coronavirus?

A: No. Sesame oil does not kill the new coronavirus. There are some chemical disinfectants that can kill the 2019-nCoV on surfaces. These include bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, either solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform. However, they have little or no impact on the virus if you put them on the skin or under your nose. It can even be dangerous to put these chemicals on your skin.

Q: Are older and younger people more susceptible?

A: People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable. WHO advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene.

As of March 4, 2020, 2:29 PM, GMT, there are 82 countries with cases of 94,343 COVID-19 cases and 3,222 deaths. China has 80,282 infected, with 2,981 deaths. There were 3 cases in the Philippines, 2 recovered, one death, the first one outside China. In the U.S., there are 128 cases, the very first in Washington, which now has now 27 cases, with 9 deaths; followed by California, with 24 cases. Next to China, South Korea has the most infected at 5,621 (35 deaths), followed by Iran with 2,922 (92 deaths), and Italy, with 2,502 (79 deaths).

It is prudent to avoid crowded places and non-essential travel, even in your city; to wash hands frequently, especially after touching money, public door knobs, handles, handrails, surfaces; avoid touching the face; say “Hi” instead of a handshake; avoid areas with confirmed cases; eat healthy, get enough sleep; avoid activities or behaviors that would lower body resistance. Stay well-informed, be vigilant. A clean home is the best sanctuary. CDC warns that even the better N95 mask is not enough when an infected person is nearby.

